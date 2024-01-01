Will you get into University of Georgia (UGA)?

University of Georgia (UGA) Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into University of Georgia (UGA).

School Average Average SAT 1240.0 Average ACT 28.0 Average GPA 4.0

Is your high school GPA good enough for University of Georgia (UGA)?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at University of Georgia (UGA) is 4.0 on a 4.0 scale.

This is a very competitive GPA, and University of Georgia (UGA) is clearly accepting students at the top of their high school class.