Will you get into University of Georgia (UGA)?
This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into University of Georgia (UGA).
To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for University of Georgia (UGA)’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.
University of Georgia (UGA) Admission Standards
The table below summarizes what you need to get into University of Georgia (UGA).
|School Average
|Average SAT
|1240.0
|Average ACT
|28.0
|Average GPA
|4.0
Is your high school GPA good enough for University of Georgia (UGA)?
The average high school GPA for admitted students at University of Georgia (UGA) is 4.0 on a 4.0 scale.
(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)
This is a very competitive GPA, and University of Georgia (UGA) is clearly accepting students at the top of their high school class.
Common SAT Questions and Comparisons
Will I get into University of Georgia (UGA) with a 1400 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 61% chance of getting accepted at University of Georgia (UGA)
Will I get into University of Georgia (UGA) with a 1200 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 46% chance of getting accepted at University of Georgia (UGA)
Will I get into University of Georgia (UGA) with a 1100 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 37% chance of getting accepted at University of Georgia (UGA)
Will I get into University of Georgia (UGA) with a 3.9 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 46% chance of getting accepted at University of Georgia (UGA)
Will I get into University of Georgia (UGA) with a 3.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 31% chance of getting accepted at University of Georgia (UGA)
Will I get into University of Georgia (UGA) with a 3.2 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 20% chance of getting accepted at University of Georgia (UGA)
Will I get into University of Georgia (UGA) with a 3.0 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 12% chance of getting accepted at University of Georgia (UGA)
Will I get into University of Georgia (UGA) with a 2.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an <10% chance of getting accepted at University of Georgia (UGA)