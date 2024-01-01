Will you get accepted?

University of Georgia (UGA) Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More This is the complete guide for transferring to University of Georgia (UGA). We suggest you read until the end - you can also use the below calculator to estimate your likelihood of being able to transfer to University of Georgia (UGA).

I get it - transferring colleges can be confusing, time-consuming and overwhelming. You are not alone . In fact, more than 700,000 students transfer colleges every year. At University of Georgia (UGA), 21.0% of the entire student body are transfer students, so you won't be alone. To read about regular admission requirements for University of Georgia (UGA), click here

What are the transfer requirements for University of Georgia (UGA)? University of Georgia (UGA) requires a number of completed documents for consideration. The table below summarizes the most important pieces of information: Admission Item Required? High School Transcript Not Required College Transcript Required of All Essay or Personal Statement Not Required Interview Not Required Standardized Test Scores Required of Some Statement of Good Standing from Prior Institution Required of Some In addition to the above requirements, University of Georgia (UGA) also requires a minimum number of credits completed to apply to be a transfer student. University of Georgia (UGA) requires a minimum of 30 credits.

What are University of Georgia (UGA)’s Transfer Deadlines? Many universities accept transfer applications during each semester. For this reason, we break down University of Georgia (UGA) transfer deadline by fall, winter, spring and summer. Closing Date Reported Deadline Fall Transfer Deadline April 1 Winter Transfer Deadline Spring Transfer Deadline September 1 Summer Transfer Deadline March 1 Waiting until the last minute to finalize your application could result in a silly mistake. We recommend you complete your application at least 1 week before the required deadline. In fact, take a full 2 day break from looking at anything related to your application and then come back to look for errors. I bet you’ll find a few 😉

What is University of Georgia (UGA)’s transfer acceptance rate? In 2019, University of Georgia (UGA) received 2757 transfer applicants. The school accepted 2085 students. Therefore, the transfer acceptance rate for University of Georgia (UGA) is 75.63%. This indicates how hard it is to transfer into University of Georgia (UGA). You can use the free calculator below to predict your chances of getting accepted.

What are the University of Georgia (UGA) transfer GPA requirements? University of Georgia (UGA) requires a minimum college GPA of 2.8 - this is on a 4.33 point scale. In addition, University of Georgia (UGA) requires a minimum high school GPA of 2.5.

Additional Transfer Info for University of Georgia (UGA) University of Georgia (UGA) has noted the additional policies: Minimum 3.2 GPA required for sophomores with 30 to 59 completed semester hours; minimum 2.8 GPA required of students with 60 completed semester hours..

Will you enjoy transferring to University of Georgia (UGA)? There are a lot of reasons to transfer to University of Georgia (UGA). Maybe your plan has always been to attend community college, and then move to a four year college to save money while completing your degree. Maybe you had a bad experience at your first school - don’t worry this is more common than you think. Or perhaps you’re drawn to Athens... Will you be able to find a place to find home and grow? Regardless of your reason for transferring, you’re already enrolled at another college or university so you know that the most important element in your college experience is the people and community Finding success at University of Georgia (UGA) is dependent on feeling comfortable - will you be able to find a place to find home and grow? These are the questions that numbers and data cannot answer, but CampusReel can. If you’re considering transferring to University of Georgia (UGA) then I highly recommend that you watch the school’s videos on CampusReel. These are real students with real stories.

Final Verdict: How to transfer into University of Georgia (UGA) Let’s wrap up everything we’ve learned. If you still have questions about transferring, check out the University of Georgia (UGA) website for more info.

University of Georgia (UGA) accepts 75.63% transfer applicants, which is competitive. To have a shot at transferring into University of Georgia (UGA), you should have a current GPA of at least 4.0 - ideally you’re GPA will be around 4.16. In addition, you will need to submit standardized test scores. The below tables show the SAT and ACT breakdown of University of Georgia (UGA) students. 25th Percentile 75th Percentile Average SAT Math 570 670 620 SAT Reading 570 670 620 2018 Total SAT Score 1140 1340 1240 25th Percentile 75th Percentile Average ACT Math 26 30 28 ACT Reading 27 34 30 2018 Total ACT Score 53 64 58 University of Georgia (UGA)’s average SAT score is 1240. To be a competitive applicant for University of Georgia (UGA) your SAT score should come close to the average - for the ACT you should be aiming for the equivalent.

