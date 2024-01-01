Will you get into University of Illinois at Chicago?
This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into UIC.
To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for UIC’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.
UIC Admission Standards
The table below summarizes what you need to get into UIC.
For a more detailed breakdown of University of Illinois at Chicago admissions requirements read here.
|School Average
|Average SAT
|1125.0
|Average ACT
|23.5
|Average GPA
|3.35
Is your high school GPA good enough for UIC?
The average high school GPA for admitted students at UIC is 3.35 on a 4.0 scale.
(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)
This is a solid GPA, and UIC is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.
Common SAT Questions and Comparisons
Will I get into UIC with a 1400 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 69% chance of getting accepted at University of Illinois at Chicago
Will I get into UIC with a 1200 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 56% chance of getting accepted at University of Illinois at Chicago
Will I get into UIC with a 1100 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 47% chance of getting accepted at University of Illinois at Chicago
Will I get into UIC with a 3.9 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 74% chance of getting accepted at University of Illinois at Chicago
Will I get into UIC with a 3.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 56% chance of getting accepted at University of Illinois at Chicago
Will I get into UIC with a 3.2 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 43% chance of getting accepted at University of Illinois at Chicago
Will I get into UIC with a 3.0 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 34% chance of getting accepted at University of Illinois at Chicago
Will I get into UIC with a 2.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 11% chance of getting accepted at University of Illinois at Chicago