Will you get into University of Illinois at Chicago?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into UIC.

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for UIC’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

UIC Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into UIC.

School Average Average SAT 1125.0 Average ACT 23.5 Average GPA 3.35

Is your high school GPA good enough for UIC?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at UIC is 3.35 on a 4.0 scale.

(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)

This is a solid GPA, and UIC is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.