Will you get accepted?

Take a Student-led Tour on CampusReel to Enter

Final Verdict: How to transfer into University of Illinois at Chicago

Will you enjoy University of Illinois at Chicago as a transfer student?

Additional Transfer Info for University of Illinois at Chicago

University of Illinois at Chicago Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More This is the complete guide for transferring to UIC. We suggest you read until the end - you can also use the below calculator to estimate your likelihood of being able to transfer to UIC.

University of Illinois at Chicago chances calculator This free college chances tool calculates your acceptance chances at any other U.S. college Please note all chances are estimates based on test score and GPA averages. Your SAT Score *optional 400 1600 my SAT Your ACT Score *optional Select a Score 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 32 33 34 35 36 Your GPA* on a 4.0 scale Calculate Your Chance of Acceptance *or select a school below for a specific calculation Need chances at another college? Aaniiih Nakoda College Abilene Christian University Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College Academy College Academy for Five Element Acupuncture Academy for Jewish Religion-California Academy of Art University Academy of Chinese Culture and Health Sciences Acupuncture and Integrative Medicine College-Berkeley Acupuncture and Massage College I get it - transferring colleges can be confusing, time-consuming and overwhelming. You are not alone . In fact, more than 700,000 students transfer colleges every year. Read about the Risks of Transferring At UIC, 18.0% of the entire student body are transfer students, so you won’t be alone. To read about regular admission requirements for University of Illinois at Chicago, click here

Can you transfer into University of Illinois at Chicago Chance Me!

What are the transfer requirements for UIC? UIC requires a number of completed documents for consideration. The table below summarizes the most important pieces of information: Admission Item Required? High School Transcript Not Required College Transcript Recommended of All Essay or Personal Statement N/A Interview Required of Some Standardized Test Scores Not Required Statement of Good Standing from Prior Institution Not Required In addition to the above requirements, UIC also requires a minimum number of credits completed to apply to be a transfer student. UIC requires a minimum of 24 credits.

What are University of Illinois at Chicago’s Transfer Deadlines? Many universities accept transfer applications during each semester. For this reason, we break down UIC transfer deadline by fall, winter, spring and summer. Closing Date Reported Deadline Fall Transfer Deadline March 31 Winter Transfer Deadline Spring Transfer Deadline October 15 Summer Transfer Deadline Waiting until the last minute to finalize your application could result in a silly mistake. We recommend you complete your application at least 1 week before the required deadline. In fact, take a full 2 day break from looking at anything related to your application and then come back to look for errors. I bet you’ll find a few 😉

What is University of Illinois at Chicago’s transfer acceptance rate? In 2019, UIC received 6026 transfer applicants. The school accepted 3365 students. Therefore, the transfer acceptance rate for UIC is 55.84%. This indicates how hard it is to transfer into UIC. You can use the free calculator below to predict your chances of getting accepted.

What are the University of Illinois at Chicago transfer GPA requirements? UIC requires a minimum college GPA of 2.5 - this is on a 4.33 point scale. In addition, UIC requires a minimum high school GPA of 2.5.

Additional Transfer Info for UIC UIC has noted the additional policies: N/A.

Will you enjoy transferring to UIC? There are a lot of reasons to transfer to UIC. Maybe your plan has always been to attend community college, and then move to a four year college to save money while completing your degree. Maybe you had a bad experience at your first school - don’t worry this is more common than you think. Or perhaps you’re drawn to Chicago... Will you be able to find a place to find home and grow? Regardless of your reason for transferring, you’re already enrolled at another college or university so you know that the most important element in your college experience is the people and community Finding success at UIC is dependent on feeling comfortable - will you be able to find a place to find home and grow? These are the questions that numbers and data cannot answer, but CampusReel can. If you’re considering transferring to UIC then I highly recommend that you watch the school’s videos on CampusReel. These are real students with real stories.

Final Verdict: How to transfer into UIC Let’s wrap up everything we’ve learned. If you still have questions about transferring, check out the UIC website for more info.

UIC accepts 55.84% transfer applicants, which is competitive. To have a shot at transferring into UIC, you should have a current GPA of at least 3.35 - ideally you’re GPA will be around 3.48. In addition, you will need to submit standardized test scores. The below tables show the SAT and ACT breakdown of UIC students. 25th Percentile 75th Percentile Average SAT Math 510 655 582 SAT Reading 480 580 530 2018 Total SAT Score 990 1235 1112 25th Percentile 75th Percentile Average ACT Math 20 27 23 ACT Reading 21 27 24 2018 Total ACT Score 41 54 47 University of Illinois at Chicago’s average SAT score is 1112. To be a competitive applicant for University of Illinois at Chicago your SAT score should come close to the average - for the ACT you should be aiming for the equivalent.

