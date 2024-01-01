Will you get accepted?

Final Verdict: How to transfer into University of North Texas (UNT)

Will you enjoy University of North Texas (UNT) as a transfer student?

University of North Texas (UNT) Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More This is the complete guide for transferring to UNT.

I get it - transferring colleges can be confusing, time-consuming and overwhelming. You are not alone. In fact, more than 700,000 students transfer colleges every year. At UNT, 13.21% of the entire student body are transfer students, so you won't be alone. To read about regular admission requirements for University of North Texas (UNT), click here

Can you transfer into University of North Texas (UNT) Chance Me!

What are the transfer requirements for UNT? UNT requires a number of completed documents for consideration. The table below summarizes the most important pieces of information: Admission Item Required? High School Transcript Required of Some College Transcript Recommended of All Essay or Personal Statement Required of Some Interview Not Required Standardized Test Scores Required of Some Statement of Good Standing from Prior Institution Required of All In addition to the above requirements, UNT also requires a minimum number of credits completed to apply to be a transfer student. UNT requires a minimum of 30 credits.

What are University of North Texas (UNT)’s Transfer Deadlines? Many universities accept transfer applications during each semester. For this reason, we break down UNT transfer deadline by fall, winter, spring and summer. Closing Date Reported Deadline Fall Transfer Deadline August 1 Winter Transfer Deadline Spring Transfer Deadline January 8 Summer Transfer Deadline July 5 Waiting until the last minute to finalize your application could result in a silly mistake. We recommend you complete your application at least 1 week before the required deadline. In fact, take a full 2 day break from looking at anything related to your application and then come back to look for errors. I bet you’ll find a few 😉

What is University of North Texas (UNT)’s transfer acceptance rate? In 2019, UNT received 7179 transfer applicants. The school accepted 5802 students. Therefore, the transfer acceptance rate for UNT is 80.82%. This indicates how hard it is to transfer into UNT. You can use the free calculator below to predict your chances of getting accepted.

What are the University of North Texas (UNT) transfer GPA requirements? UNT requires a minimum college GPA of 2.0 - this is on a 4.33 point scale. In addition, UNT requires a minimum high school GPA of 2.5.

Additional Transfer Info for UNT UNT has noted the additional policies: N/A.

Will you enjoy transferring to UNT? There are a lot of reasons to transfer to UNT. Maybe your plan has always been to attend community college, and then move to a four year college to save money while completing your degree. Maybe you had a bad experience at your first school - don’t worry this is more common than you think. Or perhaps you’re drawn to Denton... Will you be able to find a place to find home and grow? Regardless of your reason for transferring, you’re already enrolled at another college or university so you know that the most important element in your college experience is the people and community Finding success at UNT is dependent on feeling comfortable - will you be able to find a place to find home and grow? These are the questions that numbers and data cannot answer, but CampusReel can. If you’re considering transferring to UNT then I highly recommend that you watch the school’s videos on CampusReel. These are real students with real stories.

Final Verdict: How to transfer into UNT Let’s wrap up everything we’ve learned. If you still have questions about transferring, check out the UNT website for more info.

UNT accepts 80.82% transfer applicants, which is competitive. To have a shot at transferring into UNT, you should have a current GPA of at least 3.46 - ideally you’re GPA will be around 3.6. In addition, you will need to submit standardized test scores. The below tables show the SAT and ACT breakdown of UNT students. 25th Percentile 75th Percentile Average SAT Math 490 600 545 SAT Reading 490 600 545 2018 Total SAT Score 980 1200 1090 25th Percentile 75th Percentile Average ACT Math 19 26 22 ACT Reading 20 26 23 2018 Total ACT Score 39 52 45 University of North Texas (UNT)’s average SAT score is 1090. To be a competitive applicant for University of North Texas (UNT) your SAT score should come close to the average - for the ACT you should be aiming for the equivalent.

