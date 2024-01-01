University of Oregon (UO) Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More
This is the complete guide for transferring to UO. We suggest you read until the end - you can also use the below calculator to estimate your likelihood of being able to transfer to UO.
I get it - transferring colleges can be confusing, time-consuming and overwhelming. You are not alone. In fact, more than 700,000 students transfer colleges every year.
At UO, 19.0% of the entire student body are transfer students, so you won’t be alone.
To read about regular admission requirements for University of Oregon (UO), click here
Can you transfer into University of Oregon (UO)
What are the transfer requirements for UO?
UO requires a number of completed documents for consideration. The table below summarizes the most important pieces of information:
|Admission Item
|Required?
|High School Transcript
|Required of Some
|College Transcript
|Required of All
|Essay or Personal Statement
|Required of Some
|Interview
|Not Required
|Standardized Test Scores
|Required of Some
|Statement of Good Standing from Prior Institution
|Not Required
In addition to the above requirements, UO also requires a minimum number of credits completed to apply to be a transfer student.
UO requires a minimum of 36 credits.
What are University of Oregon (UO)’s Transfer Deadlines?
Many universities accept transfer applications during each semester. For this reason, we break down UO transfer deadline by fall, winter, spring and summer.
|Closing Date
|Reported Deadline
|Fall Transfer Deadline
|June 30
|Winter Transfer Deadline
|November 15
|Spring Transfer Deadline
|March 1
|Summer Transfer Deadline
|May 15
Waiting until the last minute to finalize your application could result in a silly mistake.
We recommend you complete your application at least 1 week before the required deadline.
In fact, take a full 2 day break from looking at anything related to your application and then come back to look for errors. I bet you’ll find a few 😉
When are decision dates for University of Oregon (UO) transfer applicants?
If you applied to transfer to UO on or before the reported deadlines then you should have your decision date by the notification dates in the below table.
|Deadline
|Notification Dates
|Fall Transfer Deadline
|August 26
|Winter Transfer Deadline
|April 15
|Spring Transfer Deadline
|February 1
|Summer Transfer Deadline
Note this data is current as of 2019 and to the best of our knowledge this hasn’t changed.
What is University of Oregon (UO)’s transfer acceptance rate?
In 2019, UO received 3025 transfer applicants.
The school accepted 2052 students. Therefore, the transfer acceptance rate for UO is 67.83%.
This indicates how hard it is to transfer into UO. You can use the free calculator below to predict your chances of getting accepted.
Additionally, of the 2052 accepted transfer students, 1143 students enrolled - that means the yield was 55.7%.
UO accepts 68 out of every 100 transfer applicants.
Watch a Student-led Virtual Tour of University of Oregon (UO)
What are the University of Oregon (UO) transfer GPA requirements?
UO requires a minimum college GPA of 2.5 - this is on a 4.33 point scale.
In addition, UO requires a minimum high school GPA of 2.25.
Additional Transfer Info for UO
UO has noted the additional policies: N/A.
Will you enjoy transferring to UO?
There are a lot of reasons to transfer to UO.
Maybe your plan has always been to attend community college, and then move to a four year college to save money while completing your degree.
Maybe you had a bad experience at your first school - don’t worry this is more common than you think.
Or perhaps you’re drawn to Eugene...
Will you be able to find a place to find home and grow?
Regardless of your reason for transferring, you’re already enrolled at another college or university so you know that the most important element in your college experience is the people and community
Finding success at UO is dependent on feeling comfortable - will you be able to find a place to find home and grow?
These are the questions that numbers and data cannot answer, but CampusReel can.
If you’re considering transferring to UO then I highly recommend that you watch the school’s videos on CampusReel. These are real students with real stories.
Final Verdict: How to transfer into UO
Let’s wrap up everything we’ve learned. If you still have questions about transferring, check out the
UO website
for more info.
UO accepts 67.83% transfer applicants, which is competitive.
To have a shot at transferring into UO, you should have a current GPA of at least 3.59 - ideally you’re GPA will be around 3.73. In addition, you will need to submit standardized test scores.
The below tables show the SAT and ACT breakdown of UO students.
|25th Percentile
|75th Percentile
|Average
|SAT Math
|490
|610
|550
|SAT Reading
|490
|610
|550
|2018 Total SAT Score
|980
|1220
|1100
|25th Percentile
|75th Percentile
|Average
|ACT Math
|20
|27
|23
|ACT Reading
|21
|29
|25
|2018 Total ACT Score
|41
|56
|48
University of Oregon (UO)’s average SAT score is 1100. To be a competitive applicant for University of Oregon (UO) your SAT score should come close to the average - for the ACT you should be aiming for the equivalent.
What are the possible risks of transferring