Will you get into University of Pittsburgh-Greensburg?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into University of Pittsburgh-Greensburg.

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for University of Pittsburgh-Greensburg’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

University of Pittsburgh-Greensburg Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into University of Pittsburgh-Greensburg.

School Average Average SAT 1025.0 Average ACT 22.5 Average GPA 3.47

Is your high school GPA good enough for University of Pittsburgh-Greensburg?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at University of Pittsburgh-Greensburg is 3.47 on a 4.0 scale.

This is a solid GPA, and University of Pittsburgh-Greensburg is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.