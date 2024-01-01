Will you get into University of Pittsburgh-Greensburg?
University of Pittsburgh-Greensburg Admission Standards
The table below summarizes what you need to get into University of Pittsburgh-Greensburg.
|School Average
|Average SAT
|1025.0
|Average ACT
|22.5
|Average GPA
|3.47
Is your high school GPA good enough for University of Pittsburgh-Greensburg?
The average high school GPA for admitted students at University of Pittsburgh-Greensburg is 3.47 on a 4.0 scale.
(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)
This is a solid GPA, and University of Pittsburgh-Greensburg is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.
Common SAT Questions and Comparisons
Will I get into University of Pittsburgh-Greensburg with a 1400 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 76% chance of getting accepted at University of Pittsburgh-Greensburg
Will I get into University of Pittsburgh-Greensburg with a 1200 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 64% chance of getting accepted at University of Pittsburgh-Greensburg
Will I get into University of Pittsburgh-Greensburg with a 1100 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 56% chance of getting accepted at University of Pittsburgh-Greensburg
Will I get into University of Pittsburgh-Greensburg with a 3.9 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 68% chance of getting accepted at University of Pittsburgh-Greensburg
Will I get into University of Pittsburgh-Greensburg with a 3.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 51% chance of getting accepted at University of Pittsburgh-Greensburg
Will I get into University of Pittsburgh-Greensburg with a 3.2 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 38% chance of getting accepted at University of Pittsburgh-Greensburg
Will I get into University of Pittsburgh-Greensburg with a 3.0 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 29% chance of getting accepted at University of Pittsburgh-Greensburg
Will I get into University of Pittsburgh-Greensburg with a 2.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an <10% chance of getting accepted at University of Pittsburgh-Greensburg