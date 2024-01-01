Will you get accepted?

University of Pittsburgh-Greensburg Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More This is the complete guide for transferring to University of Pittsburgh-Greensburg. We suggest you read until the end - you can also use the below calculator to estimate your likelihood of being able to transfer to University of Pittsburgh-Greensburg.

What are the transfer requirements for University of Pittsburgh-Greensburg? University of Pittsburgh-Greensburg requires a number of completed documents for consideration. The table below summarizes the most important pieces of information: Admission Item Required? High School Transcript Required of All College Transcript Required of All Essay or Personal Statement Required of Some Interview Required of Some Standardized Test Scores Required of Some Statement of Good Standing from Prior Institution Recommended of All In addition to the above requirements, University of Pittsburgh-Greensburg also requires a minimum number of credits completed to apply to be a transfer student. University of Pittsburgh-Greensburg requires a minimum of 12 credits.

What are University of Pittsburgh-Greensburg’s Transfer Deadlines? Many universities accept transfer applications during each semester. For this reason, we break down University of Pittsburgh-Greensburg transfer deadline by fall, winter, spring and summer. Closing Date Reported Deadline Fall Transfer Deadline rolling Winter Transfer Deadline Spring Transfer Deadline rolling Summer Transfer Deadline rolling Waiting until the last minute to finalize your application could result in a silly mistake. We recommend you complete your application at least 1 week before the required deadline. In fact, take a full 2 day break from looking at anything related to your application and then come back to look for errors. I bet you’ll find a few 😉

What is University of Pittsburgh-Greensburg’s transfer acceptance rate? In 2019, University of Pittsburgh-Greensburg received 198 transfer applicants. The school accepted 155 students. Therefore, the transfer acceptance rate for University of Pittsburgh-Greensburg is 78.28%. This indicates how hard it is to transfer into University of Pittsburgh-Greensburg. You can use the free calculator below to predict your chances of getting accepted.

What are the University of Pittsburgh-Greensburg transfer GPA requirements? University of Pittsburgh-Greensburg requires a minimum college GPA of 2.3 - this is on a 4.33 point scale. In addition, University of Pittsburgh-Greensburg requires a minimum high school GPA of 3.5.

Additional Transfer Info for University of Pittsburgh-Greensburg University of Pittsburgh-Greensburg has noted the additional policies: N/A.

Will you enjoy transferring to University of Pittsburgh-Greensburg? There are a lot of reasons to transfer to University of Pittsburgh-Greensburg. Maybe your plan has always been to attend community college, and then move to a four year college to save money while completing your degree. Maybe you had a bad experience at your first school - don’t worry this is more common than you think. Or perhaps you’re drawn to Greensburg... Will you be able to find a place to find home and grow? Regardless of your reason for transferring, you’re already enrolled at another college or university so you know that the most important element in your college experience is the people and community Finding success at University of Pittsburgh-Greensburg is dependent on feeling comfortable - will you be able to find a place to find home and grow? These are the questions that numbers and data cannot answer, but CampusReel can. If you’re considering transferring to University of Pittsburgh-Greensburg then I highly recommend that you watch the school’s videos on CampusReel. These are real students with real stories.

Final Verdict: How to transfer into University of Pittsburgh-Greensburg Let’s wrap up everything we’ve learned. If you still have questions about transferring, check out the University of Pittsburgh-Greensburg website for more info.

University of Pittsburgh-Greensburg accepts 78.28% transfer applicants, which is competitive. To have a shot at transferring into University of Pittsburgh-Greensburg, you should have a current GPA of at least 3.47 - ideally you’re GPA will be around 3.61. In addition, you will need to submit standardized test scores. The below tables show the SAT and ACT breakdown of University of Pittsburgh-Greensburg students. 25th Percentile 75th Percentile Average SAT Math 460 555 507 SAT Reading 460 560 510 2018 Total SAT Score 920 1115 1017 25th Percentile 75th Percentile Average ACT Math 18 25 21 ACT Reading 20 25 22 2018 Total ACT Score 38 50 44 University of Pittsburgh-Greensburg’s average SAT score is 1017. To be a competitive applicant for University of Pittsburgh-Greensburg your SAT score should come close to the average - for the ACT you should be aiming for the equivalent.

