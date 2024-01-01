Will you get accepted?

Final Verdict: How to transfer into University of South Florida-Main Campus (USF)

University of South Florida-Main Campus (USF) Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

University of South Florida-Main Campus (USF) chances calculator This free college chances tool calculates your acceptance chances at any other U.S. college Please note all chances are estimates based on test score and GPA averages. Your SAT Score *optional 400 1600 my SAT Your ACT Score *optional Select a Score 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 32 33 34 35 36 Your GPA* on a 4.0 scale Calculate Your Chance of Acceptance *or select a school below for a specific calculation Need chances at another college? Aaniiih Nakoda College Abilene Christian University Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College Academy College Academy for Five Element Acupuncture Academy for Jewish Religion-California Academy of Art University Academy of Chinese Culture and Health Sciences Acupuncture and Integrative Medicine College-Berkeley Acupuncture and Massage College I get it - transferring colleges can be confusing, time-consuming and overwhelming. You are not alone . In fact, more than 700,000 students transfer colleges every year. Watch the USF CampusReel At USF, 59.0% of the entire student body are transfer students, so you won’t be alone. To read about regular admission requirements for University of South Florida-Main Campus (USF), click here

What are the transfer requirements for USF? USF requires a number of completed documents for consideration. The table below summarizes the most important pieces of information: Admission Item Required? High School Transcript Required of Some College Transcript Required of All Essay or Personal Statement Recommended of Some Interview Not Required Standardized Test Scores Required of Some Statement of Good Standing from Prior Institution Required of Some In addition to the above requirements, USF also requires a minimum number of credits completed to apply to be a transfer student. USF requires a minimum of 12 credits.

What are University of South Florida-Main Campus (USF)’s Transfer Deadlines? Many universities accept transfer applications during each semester. For this reason, we break down USF transfer deadline by fall, winter, spring and summer. Closing Date Reported Deadline Fall Transfer Deadline July 1 Winter Transfer Deadline Spring Transfer Deadline November 1 Summer Transfer Deadline April 1 Waiting until the last minute to finalize your application could result in a silly mistake. We recommend you complete your application at least 1 week before the required deadline. In fact, take a full 2 day break from looking at anything related to your application and then come back to look for errors. I bet you’ll find a few 😉

What is University of South Florida-Main Campus (USF)’s transfer acceptance rate? In 2019, USF received 9295 transfer applicants. The school accepted 5842 students. Therefore, the transfer acceptance rate for USF is 62.85%. This indicates how hard it is to transfer into USF. You can use the free calculator below to predict your chances of getting accepted.

What are the University of South Florida-Main Campus (USF) transfer GPA requirements? USF requires a minimum college GPA of 2.0 - this is on a 4.33 point scale. In addition, USF requires a minimum high school GPA of 2.5.

Additional Transfer Info for USF USF has noted the additional policies: Personal statement required of applicants with less than 24 semester hours. Minimum 3.0 GPA required of applicants with 25 to 59 semester hours; minimum 2.0 GPA required of Florida College System A.A. degree applicants; minimum 2.5 GPA required of applica.

There are a lot of reasons to transfer to USF. Maybe your plan has always been to attend community college, and then move to a four year college to save money while completing your degree. Maybe you had a bad experience at your first school - don't worry this is more common than you think. Or perhaps you're drawn to Tampa... Will you be able to find a place to find home and grow? Regardless of your reason for transferring, you're already enrolled at another college or university so you know that the most important element in your college experience is the people and community Finding success at USF is dependent on feeling comfortable - will you be able to find a place to find home and grow?

Final Verdict: How to transfer into USF Let’s wrap up everything we’ve learned. If you still have questions about transferring, check out the USF website for more info.

USF accepts 62.85% transfer applicants, which is competitive. To have a shot at transferring into USF, you should have a current GPA of at least 3.97 - ideally you’re GPA will be around 4.13. In addition, you will need to submit standardized test scores. The below tables show the SAT and ACT breakdown of USF students. 25th Percentile 75th Percentile Average SAT Math 540 630 585 SAT Reading 530 620 575 2018 Total SAT Score 1070 1250 1160 25th Percentile 75th Percentile Average ACT Math 23 27 25 ACT Reading 24 31 27 2018 Total ACT Score 47 58 52 University of South Florida-Main Campus (USF)’s average SAT score is 1160. To be a competitive applicant for University of South Florida-Main Campus (USF) your SAT score should come close to the average - for the ACT you should be aiming for the equivalent.

