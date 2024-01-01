Will you get into Virginia Military Institute?
This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into VMI.
To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for VMI’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.
VMI Admission Standards
The table below summarizes what you need to get into VMI.
For a more detailed breakdown of Virginia Military Institute admissions requirements read here.
|School Average
|Average SAT
|1135.0
|Average ACT
|25.0
|Average GPA
|3.7
Is your high school GPA good enough for VMI?
The average high school GPA for admitted students at VMI is 3.7 on a 4.0 scale.
(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)
VMI does not appear to be very selective from a GPA standpoint.
Common SAT Questions and Comparisons
-
Will I get into VMI with a 1400 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 68% chance of getting accepted at Virginia Military Institute
-
Will I get into VMI with a 1200 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 55% chance of getting accepted at Virginia Military Institute
-
Will I get into VMI with a 1100 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 46% chance of getting accepted at Virginia Military Institute
-
Will I get into VMI with a 3.9 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 58% chance of getting accepted at Virginia Military Institute
-
Will I get into VMI with a 3.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 41% chance of getting accepted at Virginia Military Institute
-
Will I get into VMI with a 3.2 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 29% chance of getting accepted at Virginia Military Institute
-
Will I get into VMI with a 3.0 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 21% chance of getting accepted at Virginia Military Institute
-
Will I get into VMI with a 2.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an <10% chance of getting accepted at Virginia Military Institute