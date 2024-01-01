Will you get into Virginia Military Institute?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into VMI.

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for VMI’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

VMI Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into VMI.

School Average Average SAT 1135.0 Average ACT 25.0 Average GPA 3.7

Is your high school GPA good enough for VMI?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at VMI is 3.7 on a 4.0 scale.

(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)

VMI does not appear to be very selective from a GPA standpoint.