Virginia Military Institute Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

Virginia Military Institute chances calculator This free college chances tool calculates your acceptance chances at any other U.S. college Please note all chances are estimates based on test score and GPA averages. Your SAT Score *optional 400 1600 my SAT Your ACT Score *optional Select a Score 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 32 33 34 35 36 Your GPA* on a 4.0 scale Calculate Your Chance of Acceptance *or select a school below for a specific calculation Need chances at another college? Aaniiih Nakoda College Abilene Christian University Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College Academy College Academy for Five Element Acupuncture Academy for Jewish Religion-California Academy of Art University Academy of Chinese Culture and Health Sciences Acupuncture and Integrative Medicine College-Berkeley Acupuncture and Massage College I get it - transferring colleges can be confusing, time-consuming and overwhelming. You are not alone . In fact, more than 700,000 students transfer colleges every year. Read about the Risks of Transferring At VMI, 7.0% of the entire student body are transfer students, so you won’t be alone. To read about regular admission requirements for Virginia Military Institute, click here

What are the transfer requirements for VMI? VMI requires a number of completed documents for consideration. The table below summarizes the most important pieces of information: Admission Item Required? High School Transcript Required of All College Transcript Required of All Essay or Personal Statement Recommended of All Interview Recommended of All Standardized Test Scores Required of Some Statement of Good Standing from Prior Institution Recommended of All In addition to the above requirements, VMI also requires a minimum number of credits completed to apply to be a transfer student. VMI requires a minimum of 0 credits.

What are Virginia Military Institute’s Transfer Deadlines? Many universities accept transfer applications during each semester. For this reason, we break down VMI transfer deadline by fall, winter, spring and summer. Closing Date Reported Deadline Fall Transfer Deadline February 1 Winter Transfer Deadline Spring Transfer Deadline Summer Transfer Deadline Waiting until the last minute to finalize your application could result in a silly mistake. We recommend you complete your application at least 1 week before the required deadline. In fact, take a full 2 day break from looking at anything related to your application and then come back to look for errors. I bet you’ll find a few 😉

What is Virginia Military Institute’s transfer acceptance rate? In 2019, VMI received 128 transfer applicants. The school accepted 51 students. Therefore, the transfer acceptance rate for VMI is 39.84%. This indicates how hard it is to transfer into VMI. You can use the free calculator below to predict your chances of getting accepted.

What are the Virginia Military Institute transfer GPA requirements? VMI requires a minimum college GPA of 2.0 - this is on a 4.33 point scale.

Additional Transfer Info for VMI VMI has noted the additional policies: N/A.

Will you enjoy transferring to VMI? There are a lot of reasons to transfer to VMI. Maybe your plan has always been to attend community college, and then move to a four year college to save money while completing your degree. Maybe you had a bad experience at your first school - don’t worry this is more common than you think. Or perhaps you’re drawn to Lexington... Will you be able to find a place to find home and grow? Regardless of your reason for transferring, you’re already enrolled at another college or university so you know that the most important element in your college experience is the people and community Finding success at VMI is dependent on feeling comfortable - will you be able to find a place to find home and grow? These are the questions that numbers and data cannot answer, but CampusReel can. If you’re considering transferring to VMI then I highly recommend that you watch the school’s videos on CampusReel. These are real students with real stories.

Final Verdict: How to transfer into VMI Let’s wrap up everything we’ve learned. If you still have questions about transferring, check out the VMI website for more info.

VMI accepts 39.84% transfer applicants, which is competitive. To have a shot at transferring into VMI, you should have a current GPA of at least 3.7 - ideally you’re GPA will be around 3.85. In addition, you will need to submit standardized test scores. The below tables show the SAT and ACT breakdown of VMI students. 25th Percentile 75th Percentile Average SAT Math 530 620 575 SAT Reading 530 620 575 2018 Total SAT Score 1060 1240 1150 25th Percentile 75th Percentile Average ACT Math 23 27 25 ACT Reading 21 27 24 2018 Total ACT Score 44 54 49 Virginia Military Institute’s average SAT score is 1150. To be a competitive applicant for Virginia Military Institute your SAT score should come close to the average - for the ACT you should be aiming for the equivalent.

