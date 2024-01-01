Will you get accepted?

Washington State University (WSU) Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More This is the complete guide for transferring to Washington State University (WSU). We suggest you read until the end - you can also use the below calculator to estimate your likelihood of being able to transfer to Washington State University (WSU).

Washington State University (WSU) chances calculator This free college chances tool calculates your acceptance chances at any other U.S. college Please note all chances are estimates based on test score and GPA averages. Your SAT Score *optional 400 1600 my SAT Your ACT Score *optional Select a Score 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 32 33 34 35 36 Your GPA* on a 4.0 scale Calculate Your Chance of Acceptance *or select a school below for a specific calculation Need chances at another college? Aaniiih Nakoda College Abilene Christian University Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College Academy College Academy for Five Element Acupuncture Academy for Jewish Religion-California Academy of Art University Academy of Chinese Culture and Health Sciences Acupuncture and Integrative Medicine College-Berkeley Acupuncture and Massage College I get it - transferring colleges can be confusing, time-consuming and overwhelming. You are not alone . In fact, more than 700,000 students transfer colleges every year. Watch the Washington State University (WSU) CampusReel At Washington State University (WSU), 28.0% of the entire student body are transfer students, so you won't be alone. To read about regular admission requirements for Washington State University (WSU), click here

Can you transfer into Washington State University (WSU) Chance Me!

What are the transfer requirements for Washington State University (WSU)? Washington State University (WSU) requires a number of completed documents for consideration. The table below summarizes the most important pieces of information: Admission Item Required? High School Transcript Required of Some College Transcript Required of All Essay or Personal Statement Required of Some Interview Not Required Standardized Test Scores Required of Some Statement of Good Standing from Prior Institution Not Required In addition to the above requirements, Washington State University (WSU) also requires a minimum number of credits completed to apply to be a transfer student. Washington State University (WSU) requires a minimum of 45 credits.

What are Washington State University (WSU)’s Transfer Deadlines? Many universities accept transfer applications during each semester. For this reason, we break down Washington State University (WSU) transfer deadline by fall, winter, spring and summer. Closing Date Reported Deadline Fall Transfer Deadline rolling Winter Transfer Deadline Spring Transfer Deadline rolling Summer Transfer Deadline rolling Waiting until the last minute to finalize your application could result in a silly mistake. We recommend you complete your application at least 1 week before the required deadline. In fact, take a full 2 day break from looking at anything related to your application and then come back to look for errors. I bet you’ll find a few 😉

What is Washington State University (WSU)’s transfer acceptance rate? In 2019, Washington State University (WSU) received 6606 transfer applicants. The school accepted 5106 students. Therefore, the transfer acceptance rate for Washington State University (WSU) is 77.29%. This indicates how hard it is to transfer into Washington State University (WSU). You can use the free calculator below to predict your chances of getting accepted.

What are the Washington State University (WSU) transfer GPA requirements? Washington State University (WSU) requires a minimum college GPA of 2.5 - this is on a 4.33 point scale. In addition, Washington State University (WSU) requires a minimum high school GPA of 2.0.

Additional Transfer Info for Washington State University (WSU) Washington State University (WSU) has noted the additional policies: Secondary school transcript, standardized test scores, and/or personal statement may be required of applicants with less than one year of college coursework..

Will you enjoy transferring to Washington State University (WSU)? There are a lot of reasons to transfer to Washington State University (WSU). Maybe your plan has always been to attend community college, and then move to a four year college to save money while completing your degree. Maybe you had a bad experience at your first school - don’t worry this is more common than you think. Or perhaps you’re drawn to Pullman... Will you be able to find a place to find home and grow? Regardless of your reason for transferring, you’re already enrolled at another college or university so you know that the most important element in your college experience is the people and community Finding success at Washington State University (WSU) is dependent on feeling comfortable - will you be able to find a place to find home and grow? These are the questions that numbers and data cannot answer, but CampusReel can. If you’re considering transferring to Washington State University (WSU) then I highly recommend that you watch the school’s videos on CampusReel. These are real students with real stories.

Final Verdict: How to transfer into Washington State University (WSU) Let’s wrap up everything we’ve learned. If you still have questions about transferring, check out the Washington State University (WSU) website for more info.

Washington State University (WSU) accepts 77.29% transfer applicants, which is competitive. To have a shot at transferring into Washington State University (WSU), you should have a current GPA of at least 3.39 - ideally you’re GPA will be around 3.53. In addition, you will need to submit standardized test scores. The below tables show the SAT and ACT breakdown of Washington State University (WSU) students. 25th Percentile 75th Percentile Average SAT Math 470 585 527 SAT Reading 460 580 520 2018 Total SAT Score 930 1165 1047 25th Percentile 75th Percentile Average ACT Math 18 26 22 ACT Reading 19 25 22 2018 Total ACT Score 37 51 44 Washington State University (WSU)’s average SAT score is 1047. To be a competitive applicant for Washington State University (WSU) your SAT score should come close to the average - for the ACT you should be aiming for the equivalent.

