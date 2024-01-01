Will you get into Wayne State University?

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for WSU’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

WSU Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into WSU.

School Average Average SAT N/A Average ACT 23.0 Average GPA 3.36

Is your high school GPA good enough for WSU?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at WSU is 3.36 on a 4.0 scale.

This is a solid GPA, and WSU is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.