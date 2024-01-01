Will you get accepted?

Final Verdict: How to transfer into Wayne State University

Will you enjoy Wayne State University as a transfer student?

Wayne State University Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

Wayne State University chances calculator This free college chances tool calculates your acceptance chances at any other U.S. college Please note all chances are estimates based on test score and GPA averages. Your SAT Score *optional 400 1600 my SAT Your ACT Score *optional Select a Score 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 32 33 34 35 36 Your GPA* on a 4.0 scale Calculate Your Chance of Acceptance *or select a school below for a specific calculation Need chances at another college? Aaniiih Nakoda College Abilene Christian University Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College Academy College Academy for Five Element Acupuncture Academy for Jewish Religion-California Academy of Art University Academy of Chinese Culture and Health Sciences Acupuncture and Integrative Medicine College-Berkeley Acupuncture and Massage College I get it - transferring colleges can be confusing, time-consuming and overwhelming. You are not alone . In fact, more than 700,000 students transfer colleges every year. Read about the Risks of Transferring At WSU, 37.0% of the entire student body are transfer students, so you won’t be alone. To read about regular admission requirements for Wayne State University, click here

What are the transfer requirements for WSU? WSU requires a number of completed documents for consideration. The table below summarizes the most important pieces of information: Admission Item Required? High School Transcript Required of Some College Transcript Required of All Essay or Personal Statement Required of Some Interview Not Required Standardized Test Scores Required of Some Statement of Good Standing from Prior Institution Not Required In addition to the above requirements, WSU also requires a minimum number of credits completed to apply to be a transfer student. WSU requires a minimum of 24 credits.

What are Wayne State University’s Transfer Deadlines? Many universities accept transfer applications during each semester. For this reason, we break down WSU transfer deadline by fall, winter, spring and summer. Closing Date Reported Deadline Fall Transfer Deadline August 15 Winter Transfer Deadline December 15 Spring Transfer Deadline April 1 Summer Transfer Deadline April 1 Waiting until the last minute to finalize your application could result in a silly mistake. We recommend you complete your application at least 1 week before the required deadline. In fact, take a full 2 day break from looking at anything related to your application and then come back to look for errors. I bet you’ll find a few 😉

What is Wayne State University’s transfer acceptance rate? In 2019, WSU received 4227 transfer applicants. The school accepted 3731 students. Therefore, the transfer acceptance rate for WSU is 88.27%. This indicates how hard it is to transfer into WSU. You can use the free calculator below to predict your chances of getting accepted.

What are the Wayne State University transfer GPA requirements? WSU requires a minimum college GPA of 2.5 - this is on a 4.33 point scale. In addition, WSU requires a minimum high school GPA of 2.5.

Additional Transfer Info for WSU WSU has noted the additional policies: N/A.

Will you enjoy transferring to WSU? There are a lot of reasons to transfer to WSU. Maybe your plan has always been to attend community college, and then move to a four year college to save money while completing your degree. Maybe you had a bad experience at your first school - don’t worry this is more common than you think. Or perhaps you’re drawn to Detroit... Will you be able to find a place to find home and grow? Regardless of your reason for transferring, you’re already enrolled at another college or university so you know that the most important element in your college experience is the people and community Finding success at WSU is dependent on feeling comfortable - will you be able to find a place to find home and grow? These are the questions that numbers and data cannot answer, but CampusReel can. If you’re considering transferring to WSU then I highly recommend that you watch the school’s videos on CampusReel. These are real students with real stories.

Final Verdict: How to transfer into WSU Let’s wrap up everything we’ve learned. If you still have questions about transferring, check out the WSU website for more info.

WSU accepts 88.27% transfer applicants, which is competitive. To have a shot at transferring into WSU, you should have a current GPA of at least 3.36 - ideally you’re GPA will be around 3.49. In addition, you will need to submit standardized test scores. The below tables show the SAT and ACT breakdown of WSU students. 25th Percentile 75th Percentile Average SAT Math 503 640 571 SAT Reading 480 620 550 2018 Total SAT Score 983 1260 1121 25th Percentile 75th Percentile Average ACT Math 19 26 22 ACT Reading 20 27 23 2018 Total ACT Score 39 53 46 Wayne State University’s average SAT score is 1121. To be a competitive applicant for Wayne State University your SAT score should come close to the average - for the ACT you should be aiming for the equivalent.

