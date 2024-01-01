Will you get into William Paterson University of New Jersey?

William Paterson University of New Jersey Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into William Paterson University of New Jersey.

School Average Average SAT 990.0 Average ACT N/A Average GPA 2.87

Is your high school GPA good enough for William Paterson University of New Jersey?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at William Paterson University of New Jersey is 2.87 on a 4.0 scale.

This GPA range is common across the country - this marks about the 50% percentile. William Paterson University of New Jersey is selective, but you don’t need to graduate at the top of your class to be admitted.