Will you get accepted?

Take a Student-led Tour on CampusReel to Enter

Final Verdict: How to transfer into William Paterson University of New Jersey

Will you enjoy William Paterson University of New Jersey as a transfer student?

Additional Transfer Info for William Paterson University of New Jersey

William Paterson University of New Jersey Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More This is the complete guide for transferring to William Paterson University of New Jersey. We suggest you read until the end - you can also use the below calculator to estimate your likelihood of being able to transfer to William Paterson University of New Jersey.

William Paterson University of New Jersey chances calculator This free college chances tool calculates your acceptance chances at any other U.S. college Please note all chances are estimates based on test score and GPA averages. Your SAT Score *optional 400 1600 my SAT Your ACT Score *optional Select a Score 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 32 33 34 35 36 Your GPA* on a 4.0 scale Calculate Your Chance of Acceptance *or select a school below for a specific calculation Need chances at another college? Aaniiih Nakoda College Abilene Christian University Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College Academy College Academy for Five Element Acupuncture Academy for Jewish Religion-California Academy of Art University Academy of Chinese Culture and Health Sciences Acupuncture and Integrative Medicine College-Berkeley Acupuncture and Massage College I get it - transferring colleges can be confusing, time-consuming and overwhelming. You are not alone . In fact, more than 700,000 students transfer colleges every year. Read about the Risks of Transferring At William Paterson University of New Jersey, 39.0% of the entire student body are transfer students, so you won’t be alone. To read about regular admission requirements for William Paterson University of New Jersey, click here

Can you transfer into William Paterson University of New Jersey Chance Me!

What are the transfer requirements for William Paterson University of New Jersey? William Paterson University of New Jersey requires a number of completed documents for consideration. The table below summarizes the most important pieces of information: Admission Item Required? High School Transcript Required of Some College Transcript Required of All Essay or Personal Statement Required of Some Interview Not Required Standardized Test Scores Required of Some Statement of Good Standing from Prior Institution Not Required In addition to the above requirements, William Paterson University of New Jersey also requires a minimum number of credits completed to apply to be a transfer student. William Paterson University of New Jersey requires a minimum of 12 credits.

What are William Paterson University of New Jersey’s Transfer Deadlines? Many universities accept transfer applications during each semester. For this reason, we break down William Paterson University of New Jersey transfer deadline by fall, winter, spring and summer. Closing Date Reported Deadline Fall Transfer Deadline June 1 Winter Transfer Deadline Spring Transfer Deadline December 1 Summer Transfer Deadline Waiting until the last minute to finalize your application could result in a silly mistake. We recommend you complete your application at least 1 week before the required deadline. In fact, take a full 2 day break from looking at anything related to your application and then come back to look for errors. I bet you’ll find a few 😉

What is William Paterson University of New Jersey’s transfer acceptance rate? In 2019, William Paterson University of New Jersey received 1854 transfer applicants. The school accepted 1758 students. Therefore, the transfer acceptance rate for William Paterson University of New Jersey is 94.82%. This indicates how hard it is to transfer into William Paterson University of New Jersey. You can use the free calculator below to predict your chances of getting accepted.

William Paterson University of New Jersey chances calculator This free college chances tool calculates your acceptance chances at any other U.S. college Please note all chances are estimates based on test score and GPA averages. Your SAT Score *optional 400 1600 my SAT Your ACT Score *optional Select a Score 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 32 33 34 35 36 Your GPA* on a 4.0 scale Calculate Your Chance of Acceptance *or select a school below for a specific calculation Need chances at another college? Aaniiih Nakoda College Abilene Christian University Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College Academy College Academy for Five Element Acupuncture Academy for Jewish Religion-California Academy of Art University Academy of Chinese Culture and Health Sciences Acupuncture and Integrative Medicine College-Berkeley Acupuncture and Massage College Additionally, of the 1758 accepted transfer students, 900 students enrolled - that means the yield was 51.19%. William Paterson University of New Jersey accepts 95 out of every 100 transfer applicants.

What are the William Paterson University of New Jersey transfer GPA requirements? William Paterson University of New Jersey requires a minimum college GPA of 2.0 - this is on a 4.33 point scale. In addition, William Paterson University of New Jersey requires a minimum high school GPA of 2.0.

Additional Transfer Info for William Paterson University of New Jersey William Paterson University of New Jersey has noted the additional policies: Articulation agreements with many New Jersey community colleges..

Will you enjoy transferring to William Paterson University of New Jersey? There are a lot of reasons to transfer to William Paterson University of New Jersey. Maybe your plan has always been to attend community college, and then move to a four year college to save money while completing your degree. Maybe you had a bad experience at your first school - don’t worry this is more common than you think. Or perhaps you’re drawn to Wayne... Will you be able to find a place to find home and grow? Regardless of your reason for transferring, you’re already enrolled at another college or university so you know that the most important element in your college experience is the people and community Finding success at William Paterson University of New Jersey is dependent on feeling comfortable - will you be able to find a place to find home and grow? These are the questions that numbers and data cannot answer, but CampusReel can. If you’re considering transferring to William Paterson University of New Jersey then I highly recommend that you watch the school’s videos on CampusReel. These are real students with real stories.

Final Verdict: How to transfer into William Paterson University of New Jersey Let’s wrap up everything we’ve learned. If you still have questions about transferring, check out the William Paterson University of New Jersey website for more info.

William Paterson University of New Jersey accepts 94.82% transfer applicants, which is competitive. To have a shot at transferring into William Paterson University of New Jersey, you should have a current GPA of at least 2.87 - ideally you’re GPA will be around 2.98. In addition, you will need to submit standardized test scores. The below tables show the SAT and ACT breakdown of William Paterson University of New Jersey students. 25th Percentile 75th Percentile Average SAT Math 450 540 495 SAT Reading 440 540 490 2018 Total SAT Score 890 1080 985 25th Percentile 75th Percentile Average ACT Math 16 23 19 ACT Reading 15 23 19 2018 Total ACT Score 31 46 38 William Paterson University of New Jersey’s average SAT score is 985. To be a competitive applicant for William Paterson University of New Jersey your SAT score should come close to the average - for the ACT you should be aiming for the equivalent.

William Paterson University of New Jersey chances calculator This free college chances tool calculates your acceptance chances at any other U.S. college Please note all chances are estimates based on test score and GPA averages. Your SAT Score *optional 400 1600 my SAT Your ACT Score *optional Select a Score 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 32 33 34 35 36 Your GPA* on a 4.0 scale Calculate Your Chance of Acceptance *or select a school below for a specific calculation Need chances at another college? Aaniiih Nakoda College Abilene Christian University Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College Academy College Academy for Five Element Acupuncture Academy for Jewish Religion-California Academy of Art University Academy of Chinese Culture and Health Sciences Acupuncture and Integrative Medicine College-Berkeley Acupuncture and Massage College