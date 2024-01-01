Will you get into William Peace University?
This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Peace.
To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Peace’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.
Peace Admission Standards
The table below summarizes what you need to get into Peace.
For a more detailed breakdown of William Peace University admissions requirements read here.
|Average SAT
|870.0
|Average ACT
|18.0
|Average GPA
|3.5
Is your high school GPA good enough for Peace?
The average high school GPA for admitted students at Peace is 3.5 on a 4.0 scale.
(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)
This is a solid GPA, and Peace is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.
Common SAT Questions and Comparisons
Will I get into Peace with a 1400 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 87% chance of getting accepted at William Peace University
Will I get into Peace with a 1200 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 77% chance of getting accepted at William Peace University
Will I get into Peace with a 1100 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 70% chance of getting accepted at William Peace University
Will I get into Peace with a 3.9 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 67% chance of getting accepted at William Peace University
Will I get into Peace with a 3.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an N/A chance of getting accepted at William Peace University
Will I get into Peace with a 3.2 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 37% chance of getting accepted at William Peace University
Will I get into Peace with a 3.0 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 28% chance of getting accepted at William Peace University
Will I get into Peace with a 2.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an <10% chance of getting accepted at William Peace University