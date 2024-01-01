Will you get into William Peace University?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Peace.

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Peace’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

Peace Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into Peace.

For a more detailed breakdown of William Peace University admissions requirements read here.

School Average Average SAT 870.0 Average ACT 18.0 Average GPA 3.5

Is your high school GPA good enough for Peace?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at Peace is 3.5 on a 4.0 scale.

(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)

This is a solid GPA, and Peace is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.