Will you get accepted?

Take a Student-led Tour on CampusReel to Enter

Final Verdict: How to transfer into William Peace University

Will you enjoy William Peace University as a transfer student?

William Peace University Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More This is the complete guide for transferring to Peace. We suggest you read until the end - you can also use the below calculator to estimate your likelihood of being able to transfer to Peace.

William Peace University chances calculator This free college chances tool calculates your acceptance chances at any other U.S. college Please note all chances are estimates based on test score and GPA averages. Your SAT Score *optional 400 1600 my SAT Your ACT Score *optional Select a Score 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 32 33 34 35 36 Your GPA* on a 4.0 scale Calculate Your Chance of Acceptance *or select a school below for a specific calculation Need chances at another college? Aaniiih Nakoda College Abilene Christian University Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College Academy College Academy for Five Element Acupuncture Academy for Jewish Religion-California Academy of Art University Academy of Chinese Culture and Health Sciences Acupuncture and Integrative Medicine College-Berkeley Acupuncture and Massage College I get it - transferring colleges can be confusing, time-consuming and overwhelming. You are not alone . In fact, more than 700,000 students transfer colleges every year. Read about the Risks of Transferring At Peace, 32.0% of the entire student body are transfer students, so you won’t be alone. To read about regular admission requirements for William Peace University, click here

Can you transfer into William Peace University Chance Me!

What are the transfer requirements for Peace? Peace requires a number of completed documents for consideration. The table below summarizes the most important pieces of information: Admission Item Required? High School Transcript Required of Some College Transcript Required of All Essay or Personal Statement Required of Some Interview Required of Some Standardized Test Scores Required of Some Statement of Good Standing from Prior Institution Required of Some In addition to the above requirements, Peace also requires a minimum number of credits completed to apply to be a transfer student. Peace requires a minimum of 12 credits.

What are William Peace University’s Transfer Deadlines? Many universities accept transfer applications during each semester. For this reason, we break down Peace transfer deadline by fall, winter, spring and summer. Closing Date Reported Deadline Fall Transfer Deadline rolling Winter Transfer Deadline Spring Transfer Deadline rolling Summer Transfer Deadline rolling Waiting until the last minute to finalize your application could result in a silly mistake. We recommend you complete your application at least 1 week before the required deadline. In fact, take a full 2 day break from looking at anything related to your application and then come back to look for errors. I bet you’ll find a few 😉

What is William Peace University’s transfer acceptance rate? In 2019, Peace received 353 transfer applicants. The school accepted 233 students. Therefore, the transfer acceptance rate for Peace is 66.01%. This indicates how hard it is to transfer into Peace. You can use the free calculator below to predict your chances of getting accepted.

William Peace University chances calculator This free college chances tool calculates your acceptance chances at any other U.S. college Please note all chances are estimates based on test score and GPA averages. Your SAT Score *optional 400 1600 my SAT Your ACT Score *optional Select a Score 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 32 33 34 35 36 Your GPA* on a 4.0 scale Calculate Your Chance of Acceptance *or select a school below for a specific calculation Need chances at another college? Aaniiih Nakoda College Abilene Christian University Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College Academy College Academy for Five Element Acupuncture Academy for Jewish Religion-California Academy of Art University Academy of Chinese Culture and Health Sciences Acupuncture and Integrative Medicine College-Berkeley Acupuncture and Massage College Additionally, of the 233 accepted transfer students, 101 students enrolled - that means the yield was 43.35%. Peace accepts 67 out of every 100 transfer applicants.

What are the William Peace University transfer GPA requirements? Peace requires a minimum college GPA of 2.5 - this is on a 4.33 point scale. In addition, Peace requires a minimum high school GPA of 3.5.

Additional Transfer Info for Peace Peace has noted the additional policies: Articulation agreements with community colleges..

Will you enjoy transferring to Peace? There are a lot of reasons to transfer to Peace. Maybe your plan has always been to attend community college, and then move to a four year college to save money while completing your degree. Maybe you had a bad experience at your first school - don’t worry this is more common than you think. Or perhaps you’re drawn to Raleigh... Will you be able to find a place to find home and grow? Regardless of your reason for transferring, you’re already enrolled at another college or university so you know that the most important element in your college experience is the people and community Finding success at Peace is dependent on feeling comfortable - will you be able to find a place to find home and grow? These are the questions that numbers and data cannot answer, but CampusReel can. If you’re considering transferring to Peace then I highly recommend that you watch the school’s videos on CampusReel. These are real students with real stories.

Final Verdict: How to transfer into Peace Let’s wrap up everything we’ve learned. If you still have questions about transferring, check out the Peace website for more info.

Peace accepts 66.01% transfer applicants, which is competitive. To have a shot at transferring into Peace, you should have a current GPA of at least 3.5 - ideally you’re GPA will be around 3.64. In addition, you will need to submit standardized test scores. The below tables show the SAT and ACT breakdown of Peace students. 25th Percentile 75th Percentile Average SAT Math 390 498 444 SAT Reading 403 518 460 2018 Total SAT Score 793 1016 904 25th Percentile 75th Percentile Average ACT Math 17 23 20 ACT Reading 16 23 19 2018 Total ACT Score 33 46 39 William Peace University’s average SAT score is 904. To be a competitive applicant for William Peace University your SAT score should come close to the average - for the ACT you should be aiming for the equivalent.

William Peace University chances calculator This free college chances tool calculates your acceptance chances at any other U.S. college Please note all chances are estimates based on test score and GPA averages. Your SAT Score *optional 400 1600 my SAT Your ACT Score *optional Select a Score 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 32 33 34 35 36 Your GPA* on a 4.0 scale Calculate Your Chance of Acceptance *or select a school below for a specific calculation Need chances at another college? Aaniiih Nakoda College Abilene Christian University Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College Academy College Academy for Five Element Acupuncture Academy for Jewish Religion-California Academy of Art University Academy of Chinese Culture and Health Sciences Acupuncture and Integrative Medicine College-Berkeley Acupuncture and Massage College