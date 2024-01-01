Will you get into Xavier University of Louisiana?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Xavier University of Louisiana.

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Xavier University of Louisiana’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

Xavier University of Louisiana Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into Xavier University of Louisiana.

School Average Average SAT 990.0 Average ACT 23.0 Average GPA 3.64

Is your high school GPA good enough for Xavier University of Louisiana?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at Xavier University of Louisiana is 3.64 on a 4.0 scale.

This is a solid GPA, and Xavier University of Louisiana is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.