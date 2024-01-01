Will you get accepted?

Take a Student-led Tour on CampusReel to Enter

Final Verdict: How to transfer into Xavier University of Louisiana

Will you enjoy Xavier University of Louisiana as a transfer student?

Xavier University of Louisiana Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More This is the complete guide for transferring to Xavier University of Louisiana. We suggest you read until the end - you can also use the below calculator to estimate your likelihood of being able to transfer to Xavier University of Louisiana.

Xavier University of Louisiana chances calculator This free college chances tool calculates your acceptance chances at any other U.S. college Please note all chances are estimates based on test score and GPA averages. Your SAT Score *optional 400 1600 my SAT Your ACT Score *optional Select a Score 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 32 33 34 35 36 Your GPA* on a 4.0 scale Calculate Your Chance of Acceptance *or select a school below for a specific calculation Need chances at another college? Aaniiih Nakoda College Abilene Christian University Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College Academy College Academy for Five Element Acupuncture Academy for Jewish Religion-California Academy of Art University Academy of Chinese Culture and Health Sciences Acupuncture and Integrative Medicine College-Berkeley Acupuncture and Massage College I get it - transferring colleges can be confusing, time-consuming and overwhelming. You are not alone . In fact, more than 700,000 students transfer colleges every year. Read about the Risks of Transferring At Xavier University of Louisiana, 5.0% of the entire student body are transfer students, so you won’t be alone. To read about regular admission requirements for Xavier University of Louisiana, click here

Can you transfer into Xavier University of Louisiana Chance Me!

What are the transfer requirements for Xavier University of Louisiana? Xavier University of Louisiana requires a number of completed documents for consideration. The table below summarizes the most important pieces of information: Admission Item Required? High School Transcript Recommended of Some College Transcript Required of All Essay or Personal Statement Required of Some Interview Required of Some Standardized Test Scores Required of Some Statement of Good Standing from Prior Institution Required of Some In addition to the above requirements, Xavier University of Louisiana also requires a minimum number of credits completed to apply to be a transfer student. Xavier University of Louisiana requires a minimum of 20 credits.

What are Xavier University of Louisiana’s Transfer Deadlines? Many universities accept transfer applications during each semester. For this reason, we break down Xavier University of Louisiana transfer deadline by fall, winter, spring and summer. Closing Date Reported Deadline Fall Transfer Deadline Winter Transfer Deadline Spring Transfer Deadline Summer Transfer Deadline Waiting until the last minute to finalize your application could result in a silly mistake. We recommend you complete your application at least 1 week before the required deadline. In fact, take a full 2 day break from looking at anything related to your application and then come back to look for errors. I bet you’ll find a few 😉

What is Xavier University of Louisiana’s transfer acceptance rate? In 2019, Xavier University of Louisiana received 637 transfer applicants. The school accepted 198 students. Therefore, the transfer acceptance rate for Xavier University of Louisiana is 31.08%. This indicates how hard it is to transfer into Xavier University of Louisiana. You can use the free calculator below to predict your chances of getting accepted.

Xavier University of Louisiana chances calculator This free college chances tool calculates your acceptance chances at any other U.S. college Please note all chances are estimates based on test score and GPA averages. Your SAT Score *optional 400 1600 my SAT Your ACT Score *optional Select a Score 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 32 33 34 35 36 Your GPA* on a 4.0 scale Calculate Your Chance of Acceptance *or select a school below for a specific calculation Need chances at another college? Aaniiih Nakoda College Abilene Christian University Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College Academy College Academy for Five Element Acupuncture Academy for Jewish Religion-California Academy of Art University Academy of Chinese Culture and Health Sciences Acupuncture and Integrative Medicine College-Berkeley Acupuncture and Massage College Additionally, of the 198 accepted transfer students, 71 students enrolled - that means the yield was 35.86%. Xavier University of Louisiana accepts 32 out of every 100 transfer applicants.

What are the Xavier University of Louisiana transfer GPA requirements? Xavier University of Louisiana requires a minimum college GPA of 2.0 - this is on a 4.33 point scale. In addition, Xavier University of Louisiana requires a minimum high school GPA of 2.0.

Additional Transfer Info for Xavier University of Louisiana Xavier University of Louisiana has noted the additional policies: N/A.

Will you enjoy transferring to Xavier University of Louisiana? There are a lot of reasons to transfer to Xavier University of Louisiana. Maybe your plan has always been to attend community college, and then move to a four year college to save money while completing your degree. Maybe you had a bad experience at your first school - don’t worry this is more common than you think. Or perhaps you’re drawn to New Orleans... Will you be able to find a place to find home and grow? Regardless of your reason for transferring, you’re already enrolled at another college or university so you know that the most important element in your college experience is the people and community Finding success at Xavier University of Louisiana is dependent on feeling comfortable - will you be able to find a place to find home and grow? These are the questions that numbers and data cannot answer, but CampusReel can. If you’re considering transferring to Xavier University of Louisiana then I highly recommend that you watch the school’s videos on CampusReel. These are real students with real stories.

Final Verdict: How to transfer into Xavier University of Louisiana Let’s wrap up everything we’ve learned. If you still have questions about transferring, check out the Xavier University of Louisiana website for more info.

Xavier University of Louisiana accepts 31.08% transfer applicants, which is competitive. To have a shot at transferring into Xavier University of Louisiana, you should have a current GPA of at least 3.64 - ideally you’re GPA will be around 3.79. In addition, you will need to submit standardized test scores. The below tables show the SAT and ACT breakdown of Xavier University of Louisiana students. 25th Percentile 75th Percentile Average SAT Math 435 550 492 SAT Reading 455 560 507 2018 Total SAT Score 890 1110 1000 25th Percentile 75th Percentile Average ACT Math 17 25 21 ACT Reading 20 26 23 2018 Total ACT Score 37 51 44 Xavier University of Louisiana’s average SAT score is 1000. To be a competitive applicant for Xavier University of Louisiana your SAT score should come close to the average - for the ACT you should be aiming for the equivalent.

Xavier University of Louisiana chances calculator This free college chances tool calculates your acceptance chances at any other U.S. college Please note all chances are estimates based on test score and GPA averages. Your SAT Score *optional 400 1600 my SAT Your ACT Score *optional Select a Score 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 32 33 34 35 36 Your GPA* on a 4.0 scale Calculate Your Chance of Acceptance *or select a school below for a specific calculation Need chances at another college? Aaniiih Nakoda College Abilene Christian University Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College Academy College Academy for Five Element Acupuncture Academy for Jewish Religion-California Academy of Art University Academy of Chinese Culture and Health Sciences Acupuncture and Integrative Medicine College-Berkeley Acupuncture and Massage College