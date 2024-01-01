Will you get into Culinary Institute of America?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Culinary Institute of America.

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Culinary Institute of America’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

Culinary Institute of America Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into Culinary Institute of America.

For a more detailed breakdown of Culinary Institute of America admissions requirements read here.

School Average Average SAT N/A Average ACT N/A Average GPA 3.2

Is your high school GPA good enough for Culinary Institute of America?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at Culinary Institute of America is 3.2 on a 4.0 scale.

(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)

This GPA range is common across the country - this marks about the 50% percentile. Culinary Institute of America is selective, but you don’t need to graduate at the top of your class to be admitted.