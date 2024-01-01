Will you get into Boston University (BU)?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into BU.

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for BU’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

BU Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into BU.

School Average Average SAT 1305.0 Average ACT 29.0 Average GPA 3.71

Is your high school GPA good enough for BU?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at BU is 3.71 on a 4.0 scale.

This is a very competitive GPA, and BU is clearly accepting students at the top of their high school class.