Will you get into Boston University (BU)?
This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into BU.
To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for BU’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.
BU Admission Standards
The table below summarizes what you need to get into BU.
For a more detailed breakdown of Boston University (BU) admissions requirements read here.
|School Average
|Average SAT
|1305.0
|Average ACT
|29.0
|Average GPA
|3.71
Is your high school GPA good enough for BU?
The average high school GPA for admitted students at BU is 3.71 on a 4.0 scale.
(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)
This is a very competitive GPA, and BU is clearly accepting students at the top of their high school class.
Common SAT Questions and Comparisons
Will I get into BU with a 1400 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 56% chance of getting accepted at Boston University (BU)
Will I get into BU with a 1200 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 41% chance of getting accepted at Boston University (BU)
Will I get into BU with a 1100 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 31% chance of getting accepted at Boston University (BU)
Will I get into BU with a 3.9 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 57% chance of getting accepted at Boston University (BU)
Will I get into BU with a 3.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 41% chance of getting accepted at Boston University (BU)
Will I get into BU with a 3.2 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 29% chance of getting accepted at Boston University (BU)
Will I get into BU with a 3.0 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 21% chance of getting accepted at Boston University (BU)
Will I get into BU with a 2.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an <10% chance of getting accepted at Boston University (BU)