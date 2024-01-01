Will you get into Idaho State University?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Idaho State.

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Idaho State’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

Idaho State Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into Idaho State.

For a more detailed breakdown of Idaho State University admissions requirements read here.

School Average Average SAT N/A Average ACT N/A Average GPA 3.25

Is your high school GPA good enough for Idaho State?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at Idaho State is 3.25 on a 4.0 scale.

(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)

This GPA range is common across the country - this marks about the 50% percentile. Idaho State is selective, but you don’t need to graduate at the top of your class to be admitted.