Will you get into The College of Idaho?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into C of I.

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for C of I’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

C of I Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into C of I.

For a more detailed breakdown of The College of Idaho admissions requirements read here.

School Average Average SAT N/A Average ACT N/A Average GPA 3.66

Is your high school GPA good enough for C of I?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at C of I is 3.66 on a 4.0 scale.

(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)

This is a solid GPA, and C of I is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.