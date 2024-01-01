Will you get into University of Pittsburgh-Pittsburgh Campus?
This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into University of Pittsburgh-Pittsburgh Campus.
To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for University of Pittsburgh-Pittsburgh Campus’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.
University of Pittsburgh-Pittsburgh Campus Admission Standards
The table below summarizes what you need to get into University of Pittsburgh-Pittsburgh Campus.
For a more detailed breakdown of University of Pittsburgh-Pittsburgh Campus admissions requirements read here.
|School Average
|Average SAT
|N/A
|Average ACT
|N/A
|Average GPA
|4.07
Is your high school GPA good enough for University of Pittsburgh-Pittsburgh Campus?
The average high school GPA for admitted students at University of Pittsburgh-Pittsburgh Campus is 4.07 on a 4.0 scale.
(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)
This is a very competitive GPA, and University of Pittsburgh-Pittsburgh Campus is clearly accepting students at the top of their high school class.
Common SAT Questions and Comparisons
-
Will I get into University of Pittsburgh-Pittsburgh Campus with a 1400 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an N/A chance of getting accepted at University of Pittsburgh-Pittsburgh Campus
-
Will I get into University of Pittsburgh-Pittsburgh Campus with a 1200 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an N/A chance of getting accepted at University of Pittsburgh-Pittsburgh Campus
-
Will I get into University of Pittsburgh-Pittsburgh Campus with a 1100 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an N/A chance of getting accepted at University of Pittsburgh-Pittsburgh Campus
-
Will I get into University of Pittsburgh-Pittsburgh Campus with a 3.9 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 43% chance of getting accepted at University of Pittsburgh-Pittsburgh Campus
-
Will I get into University of Pittsburgh-Pittsburgh Campus with a 3.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 28% chance of getting accepted at University of Pittsburgh-Pittsburgh Campus
-
Will I get into University of Pittsburgh-Pittsburgh Campus with a 3.2 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 17% chance of getting accepted at University of Pittsburgh-Pittsburgh Campus
-
Will I get into University of Pittsburgh-Pittsburgh Campus with a 3.0 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an <10% chance of getting accepted at University of Pittsburgh-Pittsburgh Campus
-
Will I get into University of Pittsburgh-Pittsburgh Campus with a 2.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an <10% chance of getting accepted at University of Pittsburgh-Pittsburgh Campus