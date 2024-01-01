Will you get into University of Puerto Rico-Ponce?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into UPR-Ponce.

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for UPR-Ponce’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

UPR-Ponce Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into UPR-Ponce.

For a more detailed breakdown of University of Puerto Rico-Ponce admissions requirements read here.

School Average Average SAT N/A Average ACT N/A Average GPA 3.7

Is your high school GPA good enough for UPR-Ponce?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at UPR-Ponce is 3.7 on a 4.0 scale.

(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)

UPR-Ponce does not appear to be very selective from a GPA standpoint.