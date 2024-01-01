Will you get into Bethune-Cookman University?
This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Bethune-Cookman.
To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Bethune-Cookman’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.
Bethune-Cookman Admission Standards
The table below summarizes what you need to get into Bethune-Cookman.
For a more detailed breakdown of Bethune-Cookman University admissions requirements read here.
School Average
Average SAT
|N/A
Average ACT
|N/A
Average GPA
|3.05
Is your high school GPA good enough for Bethune-Cookman?
The average high school GPA for admitted students at Bethune-Cookman is 3.05 on a 4.0 scale.
(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)
This GPA range is common across the country - this marks about the 50% percentile. Bethune-Cookman is selective, but you don’t need to graduate at the top of your class to be admitted.
Common SAT Questions and Comparisons
Will I get into Bethune-Cookman with a 1400 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an N/A chance of getting accepted at Bethune-Cookman University
Will I get into Bethune-Cookman with a 1200 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an N/A chance of getting accepted at Bethune-Cookman University
Will I get into Bethune-Cookman with a 1100 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an N/A chance of getting accepted at Bethune-Cookman University
Will I get into Bethune-Cookman with a 3.9 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an >90% chance of getting accepted at Bethune-Cookman University
Will I get into Bethune-Cookman with a 3.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 72% chance of getting accepted at Bethune-Cookman University
Will I get into Bethune-Cookman with a 3.2 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 57% chance of getting accepted at Bethune-Cookman University
Will I get into Bethune-Cookman with a 3.0 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 47% chance of getting accepted at Bethune-Cookman University
Will I get into Bethune-Cookman with a 2.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 22% chance of getting accepted at Bethune-Cookman University