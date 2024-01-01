Will you get into Bethune-Cookman University?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Bethune-Cookman.

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Bethune-Cookman’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

Bethune-Cookman Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into Bethune-Cookman.

School Average Average SAT N/A Average ACT N/A Average GPA 3.05

Is your high school GPA good enough for Bethune-Cookman?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at Bethune-Cookman is 3.05 on a 4.0 scale.

(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)

This GPA range is common across the country - this marks about the 50% percentile. Bethune-Cookman is selective, but you don’t need to graduate at the top of your class to be admitted.