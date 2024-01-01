Will you get into Harris-Stowe State University?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Harris-Stowe State College.

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Harris-Stowe State College’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

Harris-Stowe State College Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into Harris-Stowe State College.

For a more detailed breakdown of Harris-Stowe State University admissions requirements read here.

School Average Average SAT N/A Average ACT N/A Average GPA 2.82

Is your high school GPA good enough for Harris-Stowe State College?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at Harris-Stowe State College is 2.82 on a 4.0 scale.

(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)

This GPA range is common across the country - this marks about the 50% percentile. Harris-Stowe State College is selective, but you don’t need to graduate at the top of your class to be admitted.