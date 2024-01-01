Will you get into Harris-Stowe State University?
This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Harris-Stowe State College.
To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Harris-Stowe State College’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.
Harris-Stowe State College Admission Standards
The table below summarizes what you need to get into Harris-Stowe State College.
For a more detailed breakdown of Harris-Stowe State University admissions requirements read here.
|School Average
|Average SAT
|N/A
|Average ACT
|N/A
|Average GPA
|2.82
Is your high school GPA good enough for Harris-Stowe State College?
The average high school GPA for admitted students at Harris-Stowe State College is 2.82 on a 4.0 scale.
(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)
This GPA range is common across the country - this marks about the 50% percentile. Harris-Stowe State College is selective, but you don’t need to graduate at the top of your class to be admitted.
-
Will I get into Harris-Stowe State College with a 3.9 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an >90% chance of getting accepted at Harris-Stowe State University
-
Will I get into Harris-Stowe State College with a 3.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 86% chance of getting accepted at Harris-Stowe State University
-
Will I get into Harris-Stowe State College with a 3.2 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 70% chance of getting accepted at Harris-Stowe State University
-
Will I get into Harris-Stowe State College with a 3.0 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 59% chance of getting accepted at Harris-Stowe State University
-
Will I get into Harris-Stowe State College with a 2.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 32% chance of getting accepted at Harris-Stowe State University