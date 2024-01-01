Will you get into Tarleton State University?
This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Tarleton.
To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Tarleton’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.
Tarleton Admission Standards
The table below summarizes what you need to get into Tarleton.
For a more detailed breakdown of Tarleton State University admissions requirements read here.
|School Average
|Average SAT
|950.0
|Average ACT
|20.5
|Average GPA
|3.26
Is your high school GPA good enough for Tarleton?
The average high school GPA for admitted students at Tarleton is 3.26 on a 4.0 scale.
(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)
This GPA range is common across the country - this marks about the 50% percentile. Tarleton is selective, but you don’t need to graduate at the top of your class to be admitted.
Common SAT Questions and Comparisons
-
Will I get into Tarleton with a 1400 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 82% chance of getting accepted at Tarleton State University
-
Will I get into Tarleton with a 1200 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 70% chance of getting accepted at Tarleton State University
-
Will I get into Tarleton with a 1100 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 63% chance of getting accepted at Tarleton State University
-
Will I get into Tarleton with a 3.9 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 79% chance of getting accepted at Tarleton State University
-
Will I get into Tarleton with a 3.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 61% chance of getting accepted at Tarleton State University
-
Will I get into Tarleton with a 3.2 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 47% chance of getting accepted at Tarleton State University
-
Will I get into Tarleton with a 3.0 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 38% chance of getting accepted at Tarleton State University
-
Will I get into Tarleton with a 2.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 15% chance of getting accepted at Tarleton State University