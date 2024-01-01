Will you get into The University of Montana?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into University of Montana.

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for University of Montana’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

University of Montana Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into University of Montana.

For a more detailed breakdown of The University of Montana admissions requirements read here.

School Average Average SAT 1100.0 Average ACT 23.5 Average GPA 3.33

Is your high school GPA good enough for University of Montana?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at University of Montana is 3.33 on a 4.0 scale.

This is a solid GPA, and University of Montana is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.