Final Verdict: How to transfer into University of Massachusetts-Amherst

University of Massachusetts-Amherst Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

I get it - transferring colleges can be confusing, time-consuming and overwhelming. You are not alone. In fact, more than 700,000 students transfer colleges every year. At UMass Amherst, 18.0% of the entire student body are transfer students, so you won't be alone. To read about regular admission requirements for University of Massachusetts-Amherst, click here

What are the transfer requirements for UMass Amherst? UMass Amherst requires a number of completed documents for consideration. The table below summarizes the most important pieces of information: Admission Item Required? High School Transcript Required of Some College Transcript Required of Some Essay or Personal Statement Required of Some Interview Not Required Standardized Test Scores Required of Some Statement of Good Standing from Prior Institution Required of Some In addition to the above requirements, UMass Amherst also requires a minimum number of credits completed to apply to be a transfer student. UMass Amherst requires a minimum of 120 credits.

What are University of Massachusetts-Amherst’s Transfer Deadlines? Many universities accept transfer applications during each semester. For this reason, we break down UMass Amherst transfer deadline by fall, winter, spring and summer. Closing Date Reported Deadline Fall Transfer Deadline April 15 Winter Transfer Deadline Spring Transfer Deadline October 1 Summer Transfer Deadline Waiting until the last minute to finalize your application could result in a silly mistake. We recommend you complete your application at least 1 week before the required deadline. In fact, take a full 2 day break from looking at anything related to your application and then come back to look for errors. I bet you’ll find a few 😉

What is University of Massachusetts-Amherst’s transfer acceptance rate? In 2019, UMass Amherst received 3895 transfer applicants. The school accepted 2004 students. Therefore, the transfer acceptance rate for UMass Amherst is 51.45%. This indicates how hard it is to transfer into UMass Amherst. You can use the free calculator below to predict your chances of getting accepted.

What are the University of Massachusetts-Amherst transfer GPA requirements? UMass Amherst requires a minimum college GPA of 2.0 - this is on a 4.33 point scale. In addition, UMass Amherst requires a minimum high school GPA of 2.0.

Additional Transfer Info for UMass Amherst UMass Amherst has noted the additional policies: Students completing an approved Mass Transfer associate's degree program will be awarded a minimum of 60 semester hours and completion of general education requirements upon transfer to the university. Mass Transfer application deadline for Spring is Octo.

Will you enjoy transferring to UMass Amherst? There are a lot of reasons to transfer to UMass Amherst. Maybe your plan has always been to attend community college, and then move to a four year college to save money while completing your degree. Maybe you had a bad experience at your first school - don’t worry this is more common than you think. Or perhaps you’re drawn to Amherst... Will you be able to find a place to find home and grow? Regardless of your reason for transferring, you’re already enrolled at another college or university so you know that the most important element in your college experience is the people and community Finding success at UMass Amherst is dependent on feeling comfortable - will you be able to find a place to find home and grow? These are the questions that numbers and data cannot answer, but CampusReel can. If you’re considering transferring to UMass Amherst then I highly recommend that you watch the school’s videos on CampusReel. These are real students with real stories.

Final Verdict: How to transfer into UMass Amherst Let’s wrap up everything we’ve learned. If you still have questions about transferring, check out the UMass Amherst website for more info.

UMass Amherst accepts 51.45% transfer applicants, which is competitive. To have a shot at transferring into UMass Amherst, you should have a current GPA of at least 3.9 - ideally you’re GPA will be around 4.06. In addition, you will need to submit standardized test scores. The below tables show the SAT and ACT breakdown of UMass Amherst students. 25th Percentile 75th Percentile Average SAT Math 580 680 630 SAT Reading 550 650 600 2018 Total SAT Score 1130 1330 1230 25th Percentile 75th Percentile Average ACT Math 0 0 0 ACT Reading 0 0 0 2018 Total ACT Score 0 0 0 University of Massachusetts-Amherst’s average SAT score is 1230. To be a competitive applicant for University of Massachusetts-Amherst your SAT score should come close to the average - for the ACT you should be aiming for the equivalent.

