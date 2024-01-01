University of Massachusetts-Amherst Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More
This is the complete guide for transferring to UMass Amherst. We suggest you read until the end - you can also use the below calculator to estimate your likelihood of being able to transfer to UMass Amherst.
I get it - transferring colleges can be confusing, time-consuming and overwhelming. You are not alone. In fact, more than 700,000 students transfer colleges every year.
At UMass Amherst, 18.0% of the entire student body are transfer students, so you won’t be alone.
To read about regular admission requirements for University of Massachusetts-Amherst, click here
Can you transfer into University of Massachusetts-Amherst
What are the transfer requirements for UMass Amherst?
UMass Amherst requires a number of completed documents for consideration. The table below summarizes the most important pieces of information:
|Admission Item
|Required?
|High School Transcript
|Required of Some
|College Transcript
|Required of Some
|Essay or Personal Statement
|Required of Some
|Interview
|Not Required
|Standardized Test Scores
|Required of Some
|Statement of Good Standing from Prior Institution
|Required of Some
In addition to the above requirements, UMass Amherst also requires a minimum number of credits completed to apply to be a transfer student.
UMass Amherst requires a minimum of 120 credits.
What are University of Massachusetts-Amherst’s Transfer Deadlines?
Many universities accept transfer applications during each semester. For this reason, we break down UMass Amherst transfer deadline by fall, winter, spring and summer.
|Closing Date
|Reported Deadline
|Fall Transfer Deadline
|April 15
|Winter Transfer Deadline
|Spring Transfer Deadline
|October 1
|Summer Transfer Deadline
Waiting until the last minute to finalize your application could result in a silly mistake.
We recommend you complete your application at least 1 week before the required deadline.
In fact, take a full 2 day break from looking at anything related to your application and then come back to look for errors. I bet you’ll find a few 😉
When are decision dates for University of Massachusetts-Amherst transfer applicants?
If you applied to transfer to UMass Amherst on or before the reported deadlines then you should have your decision date by the notification dates in the below table.
|Deadline
|Notification Dates
|Fall Transfer Deadline
|March through June
|Winter Transfer Deadline
|Spring Transfer Deadline
|October through December
|Summer Transfer Deadline
Note this data is current as of 2019 and to the best of our knowledge this hasn’t changed.
What is University of Massachusetts-Amherst’s transfer acceptance rate?
In 2019, UMass Amherst received 3895 transfer applicants.
The school accepted 2004 students. Therefore, the transfer acceptance rate for UMass Amherst is 51.45%.
This indicates how hard it is to transfer into UMass Amherst. You can use the free calculator below to predict your chances of getting accepted.
Additionally, of the 2004 accepted transfer students, 1076 students enrolled - that means the yield was 53.69%.
UMass Amherst accepts 52 out of every 100 transfer applicants.
What are the University of Massachusetts-Amherst transfer GPA requirements?
UMass Amherst requires a minimum college GPA of 2.0 - this is on a 4.33 point scale.
In addition, UMass Amherst requires a minimum high school GPA of 2.0.
Additional Transfer Info for UMass Amherst
UMass Amherst has noted the additional policies: Students completing an approved Mass Transfer associate's degree program will be awarded a minimum of 60 semester hours and completion of general education requirements upon transfer to the university. Mass Transfer application deadline for Spring is Octo.
Will you enjoy transferring to UMass Amherst?
There are a lot of reasons to transfer to UMass Amherst.
Maybe your plan has always been to attend community college, and then move to a four year college to save money while completing your degree.
Maybe you had a bad experience at your first school - don’t worry this is more common than you think.
Or perhaps you’re drawn to Amherst...
Will you be able to find a place to find home and grow?
Regardless of your reason for transferring, you’re already enrolled at another college or university so you know that the most important element in your college experience is the people and community
Finding success at UMass Amherst is dependent on feeling comfortable - will you be able to find a place to find home and grow?
Final Verdict: How to transfer into UMass Amherst
Let’s wrap up everything we’ve learned. If you still have questions about transferring, check out the
UMass Amherst website
for more info.
UMass Amherst accepts 51.45% transfer applicants, which is competitive.
To have a shot at transferring into UMass Amherst, you should have a current GPA of at least 3.9 - ideally you’re GPA will be around 4.06. In addition, you will need to submit standardized test scores.
The below tables show the SAT and ACT breakdown of UMass Amherst students.
|25th Percentile
|75th Percentile
|Average
|SAT Math
|580
|680
|630
|SAT Reading
|550
|650
|600
|2018 Total SAT Score
|1130
|1330
|1230
|25th Percentile
|75th Percentile
|Average
|ACT Math
|0
|0
|0
|ACT Reading
|0
|0
|0
|2018 Total ACT Score
|0
|0
|0
University of Massachusetts-Amherst’s average SAT score is 1230. To be a competitive applicant for University of Massachusetts-Amherst your SAT score should come close to the average - for the ACT you should be aiming for the equivalent.
What are the possible risks of transferring