Will you get into University of Michigan-Ann Arbor?
This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into UMich.
To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for UMich’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.
UMich Admission Standards
The table below summarizes what you need to get into UMich.
For a more detailed breakdown of University of Michigan-Ann Arbor admissions requirements read here.
|School Average
|Average SAT
|1395.0
|Average ACT
|31.0
|Average GPA
|3.86
Is your high school GPA good enough for UMich?
The average high school GPA for admitted students at UMich is 3.86 on a 4.0 scale.
(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)
This is a very competitive GPA, and UMich is clearly accepting students at the top of their high school class.
Common SAT Questions and Comparisons
Will I get into UMich with a 1400 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 50% chance of getting accepted at University of Michigan-Ann Arbor
Will I get into UMich with a 1200 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 33% chance of getting accepted at University of Michigan-Ann Arbor
Will I get into UMich with a 1100 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 23% chance of getting accepted at University of Michigan-Ann Arbor
Will I get into UMich with a 3.9 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 51% chance of getting accepted at University of Michigan-Ann Arbor
Will I get into UMich with a 3.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 36% chance of getting accepted at University of Michigan-Ann Arbor
Will I get into UMich with a 3.2 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 24% chance of getting accepted at University of Michigan-Ann Arbor
Will I get into UMich with a 3.0 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 16% chance of getting accepted at University of Michigan-Ann Arbor
Will I get into UMich with a 2.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an <10% chance of getting accepted at University of Michigan-Ann Arbor