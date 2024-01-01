Will you get into University of Michigan-Ann Arbor?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into UMich.

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for UMich’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

UMich Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into UMich.

For a more detailed breakdown of University of Michigan-Ann Arbor admissions requirements read here.

School Average Average SAT 1395.0 Average ACT 31.0 Average GPA 3.86

Is your high school GPA good enough for UMich?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at UMich is 3.86 on a 4.0 scale.

(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)

This is a very competitive GPA, and UMich is clearly accepting students at the top of their high school class.