Will you get accepted?

Final Verdict: How to transfer into University of Michigan-Ann Arbor

Will you enjoy University of Michigan-Ann Arbor as a transfer student?

University of Michigan-Ann Arbor Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More This is the complete guide for transferring to UMich. We suggest you read until the end - you can also use the below calculator to estimate your likelihood of being able to transfer to UMich.

University of Michigan-Ann Arbor chances calculator This free college chances tool calculates your acceptance chances at any other U.S. college Please note all chances are estimates based on test score and GPA averages. I get it - transferring colleges can be confusing, time-consuming and overwhelming. You are not alone . In fact, more than 700,000 students transfer colleges every year. At UMich, 16.0% of the entire student body are transfer students, so you won't be alone. To read about regular admission requirements for University of Michigan-Ann Arbor, click here

Can you transfer into University of Michigan-Ann Arbor Chance Me!

What are the transfer requirements for UMich? UMich requires a number of completed documents for consideration. The table below summarizes the most important pieces of information: Admission Item Required? High School Transcript Required of All College Transcript Required of All Essay or Personal Statement Required of All Interview Required of Some Standardized Test Scores Recommended of All Statement of Good Standing from Prior Institution Required of All In addition to the above requirements, UMich also requires a minimum number of credits completed to apply to be a transfer student. UMich requires a minimum of 60 credits.

What are University of Michigan-Ann Arbor’s Transfer Deadlines? Many universities accept transfer applications during each semester. For this reason, we break down UMich transfer deadline by fall, winter, spring and summer. Closing Date Reported Deadline Fall Transfer Deadline February 1 Winter Transfer Deadline October 1 Spring Transfer Deadline February 1 Summer Transfer Deadline February 1 Waiting until the last minute to finalize your application could result in a silly mistake. We recommend you complete your application at least 1 week before the required deadline. In fact, take a full 2 day break from looking at anything related to your application and then come back to look for errors. I bet you’ll find a few 😉

What is University of Michigan-Ann Arbor’s transfer acceptance rate? In 2019, UMich received 4466 transfer applicants. The school accepted 1760 students. Therefore, the transfer acceptance rate for UMich is 39.41%. This indicates how hard it is to transfer into UMich. You can use the free calculator below to predict your chances of getting accepted.

What are the University of Michigan-Ann Arbor transfer GPA requirements? UMich requires a minimum college GPA of 3.0 - this is on a 4.33 point scale. In addition, UMich requires a minimum high school GPA of 3.0.

Additional Transfer Info for UMich UMich has noted the additional policies: N/A.

Will you enjoy transferring to UMich? There are a lot of reasons to transfer to UMich. Maybe your plan has always been to attend community college, and then move to a four year college to save money while completing your degree. Maybe you had a bad experience at your first school - don't worry this is more common than you think. Or perhaps you're drawn to Ann Arbor... Will you be able to find a place to find home and grow? Regardless of your reason for transferring, you're already enrolled at another college or university so you know that the most important element in your college experience is the people and community Finding success at UMich is dependent on feeling comfortable - will you be able to find a place to find home and grow?

Final Verdict: How to transfer into UMich Let’s wrap up everything we’ve learned. If you still have questions about transferring, check out the UMich website for more info.

UMich accepts 39.41% transfer applicants, which is competitive. To have a shot at transferring into UMich, you should have a current GPA of at least 3.86 - ideally you’re GPA will be around 4.01. In addition, you will need to submit standardized test scores. The below tables show the SAT and ACT breakdown of UMich students. 25th Percentile 75th Percentile Average SAT Math 670 770 720 SAT Reading 640 730 685 2018 Total SAT Score 1310 1500 1405 25th Percentile 75th Percentile Average ACT Math 28 34 31 ACT Reading 31 35 33 2018 Total ACT Score 59 69 64 University of Michigan-Ann Arbor’s average SAT score is 1405. To be a competitive applicant for University of Michigan-Ann Arbor your SAT score should come close to the average - for the ACT you should be aiming for the equivalent.

