Will you get into Utah State University?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Utah State University.

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Utah State University’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

Utah State University Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into Utah State University.

School Average Average SAT 1080.0 Average ACT 23.5 Average GPA 3.56

Is your high school GPA good enough for Utah State University?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at Utah State University is 3.56 on a 4.0 scale.



This is a solid GPA, and Utah State University is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.