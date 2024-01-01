Will you get into Adams State University?
This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Adams State University.
To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Adams State University’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.
Adams State University Admission Standards
The table below summarizes what you need to get into Adams State University.
For a more detailed breakdown of Adams State University admissions requirements read here.
|School Average
|Average SAT
|981.5
|Average ACT
|20.0
|Average GPA
|3.1
Is your high school GPA good enough for Adams State University?
The average high school GPA for admitted students at Adams State University is 3.1 on a 4.0 scale.
(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)
This GPA range is common across the country - this marks about the 50% percentile. Adams State University is selective, but you don’t need to graduate at the top of your class to be admitted.
Common SAT Questions and Comparisons
-
Will I get into Adams State University with a 1400 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 79% chance of getting accepted at Adams State University
-
Will I get into Adams State University with a 1200 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 68% chance of getting accepted at Adams State University
-
Will I get into Adams State University with a 1100 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 60% chance of getting accepted at Adams State University
-
Will I get into Adams State University with a 3.9 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 88% chance of getting accepted at Adams State University
-
Will I get into Adams State University with a 3.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 69% chance of getting accepted at Adams State University
-
Will I get into Adams State University with a 3.2 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 54% chance of getting accepted at Adams State University
-
Will I get into Adams State University with a 3.0 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 45% chance of getting accepted at Adams State University
-
Will I get into Adams State University with a 2.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 20% chance of getting accepted at Adams State University