Adams State University Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into Adams State University.

School Average Average SAT 981.5 Average ACT 20.0 Average GPA 3.1

Is your high school GPA good enough for Adams State University?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at Adams State University is 3.1 on a 4.0 scale.

This GPA range is common across the country - this marks about the 50% percentile. Adams State University is selective, but you don’t need to graduate at the top of your class to be admitted.