Will you get into Arlington Baptist University?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Arlington Baptist University.

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Arlington Baptist University’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

Arlington Baptist University Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into Arlington Baptist University.

For a more detailed breakdown of Arlington Baptist University admissions requirements read here.

School Average Average SAT N/A Average ACT N/A Average GPA 2.9

Is your high school GPA good enough for Arlington Baptist University?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at Arlington Baptist University is 2.9 on a 4.0 scale.

(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)

This GPA range is common across the country - this marks about the 50% percentile. Arlington Baptist University is selective, but you don’t need to graduate at the top of your class to be admitted.