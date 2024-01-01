Will you get into Baylor University?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Baylor University.

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Baylor University’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

Baylor University Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into Baylor University.

School Average Average SAT 1230.0 Average ACT 27.5 Average GPA 2.0

Is your high school GPA good enough for Baylor University?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at Baylor University is 2.0 on a 4.0 scale.

Baylor University does not appear to be very selective from a GPA standpoint.