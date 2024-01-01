Will you get into Baylor University?
Baylor University Admission Standards
The table below summarizes what you need to get into Baylor University.
|School Average
|Average SAT
|1230.0
|Average ACT
|27.5
|Average GPA
|2.0
Is your high school GPA good enough for Baylor University?
The average high school GPA for admitted students at Baylor University is 2.0 on a 4.0 scale.
(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)
Baylor University does not appear to be very selective from a GPA standpoint.
Common SAT Questions and Comparisons
-
Will I get into Baylor University with a 1400 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 62% chance of getting accepted at Baylor University
-
Will I get into Baylor University with a 1200 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 47% chance of getting accepted at Baylor University
-
Will I get into Baylor University with a 1100 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 38% chance of getting accepted at Baylor University
-
Will I get into Baylor University with a 3.9 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an >90% chance of getting accepted at Baylor University
-
Will I get into Baylor University with a 3.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an >90% chance of getting accepted at Baylor University
-
Will I get into Baylor University with a 3.2 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an >90% chance of getting accepted at Baylor University
-
Will I get into Baylor University with a 3.0 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an >90% chance of getting accepted at Baylor University
-
Will I get into Baylor University with a 2.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 87% chance of getting accepted at Baylor University