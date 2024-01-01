Will you get into Blessing Rieman College of Nursing and Health Sciences?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Blessing Rieman College of Nursing and Health Sciences.

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Blessing Rieman College of Nursing and Health Sciences’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

Blessing Rieman College of Nursing and Health Sciences Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into Blessing Rieman College of Nursing and Health Sciences.

For a more detailed breakdown of Blessing Rieman College of Nursing and Health Sciences admissions requirements read here.

School Average Average SAT N/A Average ACT N/A Average GPA 3.5

Is your high school GPA good enough for Blessing Rieman College of Nursing and Health Sciences?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at Blessing Rieman College of Nursing and Health Sciences is 3.5 on a 4.0 scale.

(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)

This is a solid GPA, and Blessing Rieman College of Nursing and Health Sciences is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.