Will you get into Blessing Rieman College of Nursing and Health Sciences?
This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Blessing Rieman College of Nursing and Health Sciences.
To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Blessing Rieman College of Nursing and Health Sciences’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.
Blessing Rieman College of Nursing and Health Sciences Admission Standards
The table below summarizes what you need to get into Blessing Rieman College of Nursing and Health Sciences.
For a more detailed breakdown of Blessing Rieman College of Nursing and Health Sciences admissions requirements read here.
|School Average
|Average SAT
|N/A
|Average ACT
|N/A
|Average GPA
|3.5
Is your high school GPA good enough for Blessing Rieman College of Nursing and Health Sciences?
The average high school GPA for admitted students at Blessing Rieman College of Nursing and Health Sciences is 3.5 on a 4.0 scale.
(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)
This is a solid GPA, and Blessing Rieman College of Nursing and Health Sciences is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.
Common SAT Questions and Comparisons
-
Will I get into Blessing Rieman College of Nursing and Health Sciences with a 1400 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an N/A chance of getting accepted at Blessing Rieman College of Nursing and Health Sciences
-
Will I get into Blessing Rieman College of Nursing and Health Sciences with a 1200 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an N/A chance of getting accepted at Blessing Rieman College of Nursing and Health Sciences
-
Will I get into Blessing Rieman College of Nursing and Health Sciences with a 1100 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an N/A chance of getting accepted at Blessing Rieman College of Nursing and Health Sciences
-
Will I get into Blessing Rieman College of Nursing and Health Sciences with a 3.9 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 67% chance of getting accepted at Blessing Rieman College of Nursing and Health Sciences
-
Will I get into Blessing Rieman College of Nursing and Health Sciences with a 3.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an N/A chance of getting accepted at Blessing Rieman College of Nursing and Health Sciences
-
Will I get into Blessing Rieman College of Nursing and Health Sciences with a 3.2 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 37% chance of getting accepted at Blessing Rieman College of Nursing and Health Sciences
-
Will I get into Blessing Rieman College of Nursing and Health Sciences with a 3.0 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 28% chance of getting accepted at Blessing Rieman College of Nursing and Health Sciences
-
Will I get into Blessing Rieman College of Nursing and Health Sciences with a 2.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an <10% chance of getting accepted at Blessing Rieman College of Nursing and Health Sciences