Final Verdict: How to transfer into Boise State University (BSU)

Boise State University (BSU) Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More This is the complete guide for transferring to Boise State. We suggest you read until the end - you can also use the below calculator to estimate your likelihood of being able to transfer to Boise State.

I get it - transferring colleges can be confusing, time-consuming and overwhelming. You are not alone . In fact, more than 700,000 students transfer colleges every year. Watch the Boise State CampusReel At Boise State, 7.08% of the entire student body are transfer students, so you won't be alone. To read about regular admission requirements for Boise State University (BSU), click here

What are the transfer requirements for Boise State? Boise State requires a number of completed documents for consideration. The table below summarizes the most important pieces of information: Admission Item Required? High School Transcript Required of Some College Transcript Required of Some Essay or Personal Statement Not Required Interview Not Required Standardized Test Scores Required of Some Statement of Good Standing from Prior Institution Not Required In addition to the above requirements, Boise State also requires a minimum number of credits completed to apply to be a transfer student. Boise State requires a minimum of 14 credits.

What are Boise State University (BSU)’s Transfer Deadlines? Many universities accept transfer applications during each semester. For this reason, we break down Boise State transfer deadline by fall, winter, spring and summer. Closing Date Reported Deadline Fall Transfer Deadline August 17 Winter Transfer Deadline Spring Transfer Deadline December 1 Summer Transfer Deadline rolling Waiting until the last minute to finalize your application could result in a silly mistake. We recommend you complete your application at least 1 week before the required deadline. In fact, take a full 2 day break from looking at anything related to your application and then come back to look for errors. I bet you’ll find a few 😉

What is Boise State University (BSU)’s transfer acceptance rate? In 2019, Boise State received 2956 transfer applicants. The school accepted 2410 students. Therefore, the transfer acceptance rate for Boise State is 81.53%. This indicates how hard it is to transfer into Boise State. You can use the free calculator below to predict your chances of getting accepted.

What are the Boise State University (BSU) transfer GPA requirements? Boise State requires a minimum college GPA of 2.2 - this is on a 4.33 point scale. In addition, Boise State requires a minimum high school GPA of 2.5.

Additional Transfer Info for Boise State Boise State has noted the additional policies: N/A.

Will you enjoy transferring to Boise State? There are a lot of reasons to transfer to Boise State. Maybe your plan has always been to attend community college, and then move to a four year college to save money while completing your degree. Maybe you had a bad experience at your first school - don’t worry this is more common than you think. Or perhaps you’re drawn to Boise... Will you be able to find a place to find home and grow? Regardless of your reason for transferring, you’re already enrolled at another college or university so you know that the most important element in your college experience is the people and community Finding success at Boise State is dependent on feeling comfortable - will you be able to find a place to find home and grow? These are the questions that numbers and data cannot answer, but CampusReel can. If you’re considering transferring to Boise State then I highly recommend that you watch the school’s videos on CampusReel. These are real students with real stories.

Final Verdict: How to transfer into Boise State Let’s wrap up everything we’ve learned. If you still have questions about transferring, check out the Boise State website for more info.

Boise State accepts 81.53% transfer applicants, which is competitive. To have a shot at transferring into Boise State, you should have a current GPA of at least 3.45 - ideally you’re GPA will be around 3.59. In addition, you will need to submit standardized test scores. The below tables show the SAT and ACT breakdown of Boise State students. 25th Percentile 75th Percentile Average SAT Math 455 570 512 SAT Reading 460 580 520 2018 Total SAT Score 915 1150 1032 25th Percentile 75th Percentile Average ACT Math 19 26 22 ACT Reading 20 26 23 2018 Total ACT Score 39 52 45 Boise State University (BSU)’s average SAT score is 1032. To be a competitive applicant for Boise State University (BSU) your SAT score should come close to the average - for the ACT you should be aiming for the equivalent.

