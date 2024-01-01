Will you get into Brigham Young University-Provo (BYU)?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into BYU.

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for BYU’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

BYU Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into BYU.

For a more detailed breakdown of Brigham Young University-Provo (BYU) admissions requirements read here.

School Average Average SAT 1255.0 Average ACT 29.0 Average GPA 3.86

Is your high school GPA good enough for BYU?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at BYU is 3.86 on a 4.0 scale.

(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)

This is a very competitive GPA, and BYU is clearly accepting students at the top of their high school class.