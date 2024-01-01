Will you get into Brigham Young University-Provo (BYU)?
This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into BYU.
To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for BYU’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.
BYU Admission Standards
The table below summarizes what you need to get into BYU.
For a more detailed breakdown of Brigham Young University-Provo (BYU) admissions requirements read here.
|School Average
|Average SAT
|1255.0
|Average ACT
|29.0
|Average GPA
|3.86
Is your high school GPA good enough for BYU?
The average high school GPA for admitted students at BYU is 3.86 on a 4.0 scale.
(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)
This is a very competitive GPA, and BYU is clearly accepting students at the top of their high school class.
Common SAT Questions and Comparisons
-
Will I get into BYU with a 1400 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 60% chance of getting accepted at Brigham Young University-Provo (BYU)
-
Will I get into BYU with a 1200 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 45% chance of getting accepted at Brigham Young University-Provo (BYU)
-
Will I get into BYU with a 1100 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 35% chance of getting accepted at Brigham Young University-Provo (BYU)
-
Will I get into BYU with a 3.9 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 51% chance of getting accepted at Brigham Young University-Provo (BYU)
-
Will I get into BYU with a 3.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 36% chance of getting accepted at Brigham Young University-Provo (BYU)
-
Will I get into BYU with a 3.2 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 24% chance of getting accepted at Brigham Young University-Provo (BYU)
-
Will I get into BYU with a 3.0 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 16% chance of getting accepted at Brigham Young University-Provo (BYU)
-
Will I get into BYU with a 2.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an <10% chance of getting accepted at Brigham Young University-Provo (BYU)