Will you get into Cambridge College?
This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Cambridge College.
To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Cambridge College’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.
Cambridge College Admission Standards
The table below summarizes what you need to get into Cambridge College.
|School Average
|Average SAT
|N/A
|Average ACT
|N/A
|Average GPA
|3.7
Is your high school GPA good enough for Cambridge College?
The average high school GPA for admitted students at Cambridge College is 3.7 on a 4.0 scale.
(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)
Cambridge College does not appear to be very selective from a GPA standpoint.
Common SAT Questions and Comparisons
Will I get into Cambridge College with a 1400 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an N/A chance of getting accepted at Cambridge College
Will I get into Cambridge College with a 1200 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an N/A chance of getting accepted at Cambridge College
Will I get into Cambridge College with a 1100 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an N/A chance of getting accepted at Cambridge College
Will I get into Cambridge College with a 3.9 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 58% chance of getting accepted at Cambridge College
Will I get into Cambridge College with a 3.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 41% chance of getting accepted at Cambridge College
Will I get into Cambridge College with a 3.2 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 29% chance of getting accepted at Cambridge College
Will I get into Cambridge College with a 3.0 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 21% chance of getting accepted at Cambridge College
Will I get into Cambridge College with a 2.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an <10% chance of getting accepted at Cambridge College