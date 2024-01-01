Will you get into Cambridge College?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Cambridge College.

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Cambridge College’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

Cambridge College Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into Cambridge College.

For a more detailed breakdown of Cambridge College admissions requirements read here.

School Average Average SAT N/A Average ACT N/A Average GPA 3.7

Is your high school GPA good enough for Cambridge College?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at Cambridge College is 3.7 on a 4.0 scale.

(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)

Cambridge College does not appear to be very selective from a GPA standpoint.