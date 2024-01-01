Will you get into Cameron University?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Cameron University.

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Cameron University’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

Cameron University Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into Cameron University.

For a more detailed breakdown of Cameron University admissions requirements read here.

School Average Average SAT N/A Average ACT N/A Average GPA 3.18

Is your high school GPA good enough for Cameron University?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at Cameron University is 3.18 on a 4.0 scale.

(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)

This GPA range is common across the country - this marks about the 50% percentile. Cameron University is selective, but you don’t need to graduate at the top of your class to be admitted.