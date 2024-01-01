Will you get into Carleton College?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Carleton College.

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Carleton College’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

Carleton College Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into Carleton College.

For a more detailed breakdown of Carleton College admissions requirements read here.

School Average Average SAT 1420.0 Average ACT 31.0 Average GPA 3.9

Is your high school GPA good enough for Carleton College?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at Carleton College is 3.9 on a 4.0 scale.

(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)

This is a very competitive GPA, and Carleton College is clearly accepting students at the top of their high school class.