Will you get into Carleton College?
This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Carleton College.
To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Carleton College’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.
Carleton College Admission Standards
The table below summarizes what you need to get into Carleton College.
For a more detailed breakdown of Carleton College admissions requirements read here.
|School Average
|Average SAT
|1420.0
|Average ACT
|31.0
|Average GPA
|3.9
Is your high school GPA good enough for Carleton College?
The average high school GPA for admitted students at Carleton College is 3.9 on a 4.0 scale.
(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)
This is a very competitive GPA, and Carleton College is clearly accepting students at the top of their high school class.
Common SAT Questions and Comparisons
-
Will I get into Carleton College with a 1400 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 48% chance of getting accepted at Carleton College
-
Will I get into Carleton College with a 1200 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 31% chance of getting accepted at Carleton College
-
Will I get into Carleton College with a 1100 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 20% chance of getting accepted at Carleton College
-
Will I get into Carleton College with a 3.9 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an N/A chance of getting accepted at Carleton College
-
Will I get into Carleton College with a 3.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 34% chance of getting accepted at Carleton College
-
Will I get into Carleton College with a 3.2 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 23% chance of getting accepted at Carleton College
-
Will I get into Carleton College with a 3.0 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 15% chance of getting accepted at Carleton College
-
Will I get into Carleton College with a 2.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an <10% chance of getting accepted at Carleton College