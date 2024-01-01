Will you get into Carroll College?
This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Carroll Montana.
To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Carroll Montana’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.
Carroll Montana Admission Standards
The table below summarizes what you need to get into Carroll Montana.
For a more detailed breakdown of Carroll College admissions requirements read here.
|School Average
|Average SAT
|1085.0
|Average ACT
|24.5
|Average GPA
|3.64
Is your high school GPA good enough for Carroll Montana?
The average high school GPA for admitted students at Carroll Montana is 3.64 on a 4.0 scale.
(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)
This is a solid GPA, and Carroll Montana is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.
Common SAT Questions and Comparisons
-
Will I get into Carroll Montana with a 1400 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 72% chance of getting accepted at Carroll College
-
Will I get into Carroll Montana with a 1200 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 59% chance of getting accepted at Carroll College
-
Will I get into Carroll Montana with a 1100 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 51% chance of getting accepted at Carroll College
-
Will I get into Carroll Montana with a 3.9 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 60% chance of getting accepted at Carroll College
-
Will I get into Carroll Montana with a 3.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 44% chance of getting accepted at Carroll College
-
Will I get into Carroll Montana with a 3.2 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 31% chance of getting accepted at Carroll College
-
Will I get into Carroll Montana with a 3.0 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 23% chance of getting accepted at Carroll College
-
Will I get into Carroll Montana with a 2.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an <10% chance of getting accepted at Carroll College