Will you get into Carroll College?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Carroll Montana.

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Carroll Montana’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

Carroll Montana Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into Carroll Montana.

School Average Average SAT 1085.0 Average ACT 24.5 Average GPA 3.64

Is your high school GPA good enough for Carroll Montana?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at Carroll Montana is 3.64 on a 4.0 scale.

(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)

This is a solid GPA, and Carroll Montana is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.