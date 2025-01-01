Will you get into Case Western Reserve University (CWRU)?
This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Case Western Reserve University (CWRU).
To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Case Western Reserve University (CWRU)’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2025.
Is your high school GPA good enough for Case Western Reserve University (CWRU)?
The average high school GPA for admitted students at Case Western Reserve University (CWRU) is 4.0 on a 4.0 scale. (You can calculate your high school a GPA
here.)
This is a very competitive GPA, and Case Western Reserve University (CWRU) is clearly accepting students at the top of their high school class.
Common SAT Questions and Comparisons
Will I get into Case with a 1400 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 50% chance of getting accepted at Case Western Reserve University (CWRU)
Will I get into Case with a 1200 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 33% chance of getting accepted at Case Western Reserve University (CWRU)
Will I get into Case with a 1100 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 23% chance of getting accepted at Case Western Reserve University (CWRU)
Will I get into Case with a 3.9 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 46% chance of getting accepted at Case Western Reserve University (CWRU)
Will I get into Case with a 3.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 31% chance of getting accepted at Case Western Reserve University (CWRU)
Will I get into Case with a 3.2 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 20% chance of getting accepted at Case Western Reserve University (CWRU)
Will I get into Case with a 3.0 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 12% chance of getting accepted at Case Western Reserve University (CWRU)
Will I get into Case with a 2.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an <10% chance of getting accepted at Case Western Reserve University (CWRU)
