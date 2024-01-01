Will you get into Central Christian College of Kansas?
This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Central Christian College.
To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Central Christian College’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.
Central Christian College Admission Standards
The table below summarizes what you need to get into Central Christian College.
|School Average
|Average SAT
|N/A
|Average ACT
|N/A
|Average GPA
|3.06
Is your high school GPA good enough for Central Christian College?
The average high school GPA for admitted students at Central Christian College is 3.06 on a 4.0 scale.
(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)
This GPA range is common across the country - this marks about the 50% percentile. Central Christian College is selective, but you don’t need to graduate at the top of your class to be admitted.
Common SAT Questions and Comparisons
Will I get into Central Christian College with a 1400 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an N/A chance of getting accepted at Central Christian College of Kansas
Will I get into Central Christian College with a 1200 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an N/A chance of getting accepted at Central Christian College of Kansas
Will I get into Central Christian College with a 1100 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an N/A chance of getting accepted at Central Christian College of Kansas
Will I get into Central Christian College with a 3.9 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an >90% chance of getting accepted at Central Christian College of Kansas
Will I get into Central Christian College with a 3.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 71% chance of getting accepted at Central Christian College of Kansas
Will I get into Central Christian College with a 3.2 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 56% chance of getting accepted at Central Christian College of Kansas
Will I get into Central Christian College with a 3.0 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 47% chance of getting accepted at Central Christian College of Kansas
Will I get into Central Christian College with a 2.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 22% chance of getting accepted at Central Christian College of Kansas