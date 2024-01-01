Will you get into Colorado Christian University?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into CCU.

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for CCU’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

CCU Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into CCU.

School Average Average SAT N/A Average ACT N/A Average GPA 3.68

Is your high school GPA good enough for CCU?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at CCU is 3.68 on a 4.0 scale.

(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)

This is a solid GPA, and CCU is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.