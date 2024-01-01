Will you get into Criswell College?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Criswell College.

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Criswell College’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

Criswell College Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into Criswell College.

For a more detailed breakdown of Criswell College admissions requirements read here.

School Average Average SAT N/A Average ACT N/A Average GPA 3.16

Is your high school GPA good enough for Criswell College?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at Criswell College is 3.16 on a 4.0 scale.

(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)

This GPA range is common across the country - this marks about the 50% percentile. Criswell College is selective, but you don’t need to graduate at the top of your class to be admitted.