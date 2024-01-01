Will you get into Dean College?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Dean College.

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Dean College’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

Dean College Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into Dean College.

School Average Average SAT N/A Average ACT N/A Average GPA 2.77

Is your high school GPA good enough for Dean College?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at Dean College is 2.77 on a 4.0 scale.

Dean College does not appear to be very selective from a GPA standpoint.