Will you get into Dean College?
This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Dean College.
To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Dean College’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.
Dean College Admission Standards
The table below summarizes what you need to get into Dean College.
|School Average
|Average SAT
|N/A
|Average ACT
|N/A
|Average GPA
|2.77
Is your high school GPA good enough for Dean College?
The average high school GPA for admitted students at Dean College is 2.77 on a 4.0 scale.
(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)
Dean College does not appear to be very selective from a GPA standpoint.
Common SAT Questions and Comparisons
Will I get into Dean College with a 1400 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an N/A chance of getting accepted at Dean College
Will I get into Dean College with a 1200 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an N/A chance of getting accepted at Dean College
Will I get into Dean College with a 1100 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an N/A chance of getting accepted at Dean College
Will I get into Dean College with a 3.9 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an >90% chance of getting accepted at Dean College
Will I get into Dean College with a 3.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 89% chance of getting accepted at Dean College
Will I get into Dean College with a 3.2 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 73% chance of getting accepted at Dean College
Will I get into Dean College with a 3.0 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 62% chance of getting accepted at Dean College
Will I get into Dean College with a 2.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 35% chance of getting accepted at Dean College