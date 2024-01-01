Will you get accepted?

Denison University Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

What are the transfer requirements for Denison? Denison requires a number of completed documents for consideration. The table below summarizes the most important pieces of information: Admission Item Required? High School Transcript Required of All College Transcript Required of All Essay or Personal Statement Required of All Interview Recommended of All Standardized Test Scores Not Required Statement of Good Standing from Prior Institution Required of All In addition to the above requirements, Denison also requires a minimum number of credits completed to apply to be a transfer student. Denison requires a minimum of 60 credits.

What are Denison University’s Transfer Deadlines? Many universities accept transfer applications during each semester. For this reason, we break down Denison transfer deadline by fall, winter, spring and summer. Closing Date Reported Deadline Fall Transfer Deadline April 15 Winter Transfer Deadline Spring Transfer Deadline November 15 Summer Transfer Deadline Waiting until the last minute to finalize your application could result in a silly mistake. We recommend you complete your application at least 1 week before the required deadline. In fact, take a full 2 day break from looking at anything related to your application and then come back to look for errors. I bet you’ll find a few 😉

What is Denison University’s transfer acceptance rate? In 2019, Denison received 129 transfer applicants. The school accepted 48 students. Therefore, the transfer acceptance rate for Denison is 37.21%. This indicates how hard it is to transfer into Denison. You can use the free calculator below to predict your chances of getting accepted.

What are the Denison University transfer GPA requirements? Denison requires a minimum college GPA of 3.0 - this is on a 4.33 point scale. In addition, Denison requires a minimum high school GPA of 3.0.

Additional Transfer Info for Denison Denison has noted the additional policies: N/A.

Will you enjoy transferring to Denison? There are a lot of reasons to transfer to Denison. Maybe your plan has always been to attend community college, and then move to a four year college to save money while completing your degree. Maybe you had a bad experience at your first school - don’t worry this is more common than you think. Or perhaps you’re drawn to Granville... Will you be able to find a place to find home and grow? Regardless of your reason for transferring, you’re already enrolled at another college or university so you know that the most important element in your college experience is the people and community Finding success at Denison is dependent on feeling comfortable - will you be able to find a place to find home and grow? These are the questions that numbers and data cannot answer, but CampusReel can. If you’re considering transferring to Denison then I highly recommend that you watch the school’s videos on CampusReel. These are real students with real stories.

Final Verdict: How to transfer into Denison Let’s wrap up everything we’ve learned. If you still have questions about transferring, check out the Denison website for more info.

Denison accepts 37.21% transfer applicants, which is competitive. To have a shot at transferring into Denison, you should have a current GPA of at least 3.73 - ideally you’re GPA will be around 3.88. In addition, you will need to submit standardized test scores. The below tables show the SAT and ACT breakdown of Denison students. 25th Percentile 75th Percentile Average SAT Math 600 700 650 SAT Reading 590 680 635 2018 Total SAT Score 1190 1380 1285 25th Percentile 75th Percentile Average ACT Math 26 29 27 ACT Reading 28 30 29 2018 Total ACT Score 54 59 56 Denison University’s average SAT score is 1285. To be a competitive applicant for Denison University your SAT score should come close to the average - for the ACT you should be aiming for the equivalent.

